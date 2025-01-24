"Trade the picks, Rob Pelinka" - Lakers fans urge GM to push for trades after LA torches Celtics in NBA Rivals Week showdown

The LA Lakers trounced the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics 117-96 during Thursday's NBA Rivals Week clash. The impressive showing had LA fans calling for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to fortify his team's roster before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

In LA's first matchup of the season against its longtime interconference rival, it dominated throughout the night. It led by as many as 28 points late, with its top three players, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, combining for 67 points.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers also limited Boston's standout duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to 33 points on 12-for-31 shooting (38.7%). Meanwhile, the Celtics, as a team, shot a meager 35-for-91 (38.5%).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA's victory, which marked its fourth in five outings, afforded it additional breathing room in the congested Western Conference standings. The team sits fifth (24-18), one and a half games ahead of the seventh-seeded Dallas Mavericks (24-21).

The Lakers' playoff prospects are still far from a lock. Nevertheless, after arguably their season-best win, their fan base expressed optimism about their NBA title chances on X/Twitter.

"WE'RE WINNING IT ALL," @falconshateme said.

"BEST GAME OF THE SZN," @owndodgerhaters wrote.

Meanwhile, several fans called for Pelinka to take note and add roster reinforcements, particularly at the center position.

"TRADE THE PICKS, PELINKA," @keoncolemans said.

"GET ME A F**KING CENTER," @HoodiAustin wrote.

"Team sent a message to Pelinka with this one. Hopefully, he finally listens," @PushinPaige5 said.

"SIGN DWIGHT (HOWARD) RIGHT NOW," @hollywoodgian wrote.

Anthony Davis concurs with Lakers fans' pleas for Rob Pelinka to add center depth

Among those in favor of Rob Pelinka acquiring center help ahead of the trade deadline is LA's premier big man, Anthony Davis.

Speaking with ESPN's Shams Charania in an interview released on Thursday, Davis touched on his desire to play power forward alongside a proven center.

"I think we need another big," Davis said. "I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been the four, having a big out there."

The nine-time All-Star pointed to the Lakers' 2020 championship run when he thrived alongside veteran big men JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard.

"We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale and Dwight at the five and I'm at the four," Davis said.

Expand Tweet

Davis added that LA is "right there" and he and LeBron James are "very motivated to win another championship." However, it's unclear if Pelinka will be willing to mortgage his future assets for a sizable win-now move.

Also Read: LA trade buzz: JJ Redick joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis in pressuring Rob Pelinka to make moves

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback