“Trade him to the WWE” “Don’t want that thug”: NBA fans react as Mavericks emerge betting favorites in Draymond Green trade scenarios

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA following an on-court incident where he struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. This is Green’s second suspension of the season, and the league cited his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts as the reason for the indefinite suspension.

The suspension has sparked speculation about Green’s future with the Warriors, with trade scenarios being discussed. The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as betting favorites in these trade scenarios, leading to reactions from NBA fans.

According to Bovada, a betting platform, the odds for the Mavericks to secure Draymond Green stand at +210. Following them are the Los Angeles Lakers at +300, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings all tied at +500, while the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs share odds of +800.

One fan humorously remarked that Green should be traded to the WWE instead.

Several other fans of various teams were against acquiring the notorious forward.

The NBA reacts to Draymond Green’s suspension

Green was called for a flagrant 2 foul for punching Suns’ center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during the third quarter of the Warriors-Suns game earlier this week, which Phoenix won. Before being eligible to play again, Green must meet certain conditions established by the league and the team.

“Green's suspension will begin immediately. He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the NBA said in a news release.

Various NBA figures have offered their perspectives on the suspension of Draymond Green. Steve Kerr, Green’s coach, believes the suspension is reasonable.

“I think the suspension makes sense,” Kerr said. “To me, this is about more than basketball. It’s about helping Draymond. I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. That’s not an easy thing to do."

Rudy Gobert, who was involved in a choking incident with Green last month, said he felt empathy toward the Warriors forward.

"I have empathy for him," Gobert said (via ESPN).

"You see somebody that's not well inside and suffering. You take away the game and all that, and you want somebody to be well and be able to do what we do every night and compete and be happy."

Green has apologized to Nurkic, explaining that he was just trying to sell a call.

"[Nurkic] was pulling my hip, and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him," Green said.

"As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf. I didn't intend to hit him... A replay is never gonna look good, but I know my intentions, and my intentions were to sell the call.”

