"Trading for LeBron confirmed": Mavericks fans ponder next big move as Mark Cuban announces new owners' luxury tax plans

After having success with Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gets to build around Luka Doncic, and the future gets more exciting as the luxury tax improves yearly. Through this and with money to burn, the "Shark Tank" investor intends to use it to surround the Slovenian star with the necessary pieces for the team to make another championship run.

Following a recent media scrum interview with Mavericks beat writers, Landon Thomas reported that Cuban wants to use the new luxury tax rules to his advantage. Along with the new ownership in the works, the mandate to him is to do whatever it takes to put up a championship contender.

“They basically said do what you gotta do. I want to win," Cuban said about his new business partners and Dallas Mavericks co-owners.

Knowing Cuban's basketball acumen mixed with his business savviness, this got fans reacting on how the Mavericks intend to use the new luxury tax rules. Some fans want the billionaire to target LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

"Trading for LeBron confirmed," Caleb Schultz tweeted.

With the move to sell the Mavs and be in a striking position to build around Doncic, fans lauded Cuban for doing whatever it took to contend in the league.

Some speculated big moves from Mark Cuban, from getting Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic. Some realists see Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby making their way to the Mavs' locker room soon.

Mark Cuban's assets, picks and cap space to burn

Just by looking at the Dallas Mavericks' salary cap situation for team owner Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving eat up a huge chunk of that space as they are being paid a combined $77 million this year and $83 million in the 2024-25 season. Both are locked up by Irving getting a $42 million player option in the 2025-26 season which is unlikely he will decline.

Grant Williams is another player locked for $12-14 million until the 2026-27 season. The team has Tim Hardaway Jr.'s expiring contract by the 2024-25 season as a trade asset. Richaun Holmes is also paid the same range as Williams, and he is valued at $12 million.

Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are also earning at the same range but are not expected to be traded soon because of the longevity of their contract which teams will absorb for at least the next two seasons.

For the NBA draft, the Mavericks own their first-round picks from 2025 to 2028, which puts them in a position to either use them or package them with another player for a trade.

With the limited cap space that Mark Cuban will need to maneuver, the Dallas Mavericks should add key pieces carefully in free agency with low-risk, high-reward scenarios. Trading Tim Hardaway Jr. should be the main bait for teams to talk to them as well, together with first-round picks.