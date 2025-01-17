“Trading my son to the Clippers” - NBA fans dish out hilarious replies to waking up in LeBron James’ body for a day

NBA fans on social media were asked what they would do if they could spend one day in LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James' body. The now-viral hypothetical scenario generated comical replies, with fans sharing a wide range of on-the-court and off-the-court plans.

Amid his record-tying 22nd NBA season, James remains one of the league's most popular players. He sits second in the Western Conference in the latest All-Star fan voting returns, with 2,591,287 votes. Meanwhile, he has maintained an elite play level for his age (40), averaging 23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, shooting 51.1%.

So, when Lakers Nation's Trevor Lane asked fans on X/Twitter on Thursday what they would do as "LeBron for a day," they didn't hesitate.

Several said they would capitalize on the 6-foot-9 forward's athleticism.

"Dunking on everybody," @manevj1022 said.

Meanwhile, others asserted that they would try to influence LA's roster moves via a trade request or shipping away James' son, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James.

"Ask for a trade to (the) Boston (Celtics) or the (LA) Clippers," @CesarCM13 said.

"Trading my son to the Clippers and resigning," @ackriteLvLA wrote.

However, the most common responses came from fans who quipped about cashing in on the four-time MVP's massive $1.2 billion net worth (via Forbes).

"Transfer 500 million to my current bank account and then drive all his cars," @Patrick___29 said.

"I'mma transfer some money to my non-profit real quick," @JEnnisNBADraft wrote.

"Pay off this fan's house, LOL," @Dostovel1 said.

A few also made less family-friendly comments, while others opted to hold back from sharing their true thoughts.

"I think it's best if I keep it to myself," @AbbyOnthespot wrote.

LeBron James makes fan's day during Lakers' win against Miami

As for the extent of LeBron James' influence, some fans get emotional just by being in his presence. Such was the case during Wednesday's 117-108 home win over the Miami Heat when a young girl sitting courtside burst into tears after the 20-time All-Star walked in her direction.

After the contest, James took it upon himself to find the girl and give her one of his wristbands before posing for a photo.

James also reflected on the moment during his postgame interview, underscoring his longstanding desire to build strong "connections" with his fans.

"To have that type of connection with someone, where they can have that type of reaction, I think that's what it's all about, you know?" James said. "I've always tried to be a role model and someone that kids can look up to."

Thus, it appears "King James" is as impactful as ever in the latter stages of his illustrious career.

