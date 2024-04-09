Trae Young Injury Update: Latest on Hawks star's status vs Heat (April 9)

Trae Young's return from injury is one of the key talking points around the Atlanta Hawks as the regular season nears the end. Young hasn't played since Feb. 23. With the Hawks set to appear in the ninth-10 seed play-in tournament game, they will hope the All-Star guard returns soon and gets some reps in.

The Hawks have gone 12-10 in Young's recent absence, 14-13 overall. They are 22-29 when Young plays. However, Atlanta's shot at advancing to the playoffs relies on his shoulders despite Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson and others keeping the ship afloat.

Young had another All-Star season this year, averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game, shooting on 43/37/86 splits.

Trae Young Injury Update: Latest on Hawks star's status vs. Heat

Young remains out for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. However, he could be nearing his return. On Monday, the Hawks announced that Young was cleared for full contact practice for the first time amid his recovery. His next chance to suit up could be against the Charlotte Hornets at home on Wednesday.

What happened to Trae Young?

Young sustained a torn ligament in his left fifth finger in his last appearance on Feb. 23 against the Toronto Raptors in a 123-121 loss. He underwent surgery shortly to recover from the ailment, which has sidelined him for the past five weeks.

Trae Young Stats vs. Miami Heat: Closer look at what Hawks will miss in key clash

Trae Young has played 19 games against the Miami Heat, averaging 22.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He has recorded seven wins. Young averaged 28.5 ppg and 12.0 apg in two games this season against the Heat. He had 30 points and 13 assists in a 122-113 loss in his last game against the Heat.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks?

Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Southeast (Atlanta) will broadcast the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game. Fans outside the local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT at State Farm Arena, the Hawks' home floor.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Dejounte Murray will be the marquee players in action. The Heat lead the season series 2-1 against the Hawks. They are favorites to claim the bragging rights this season on Tuesday.

Atlanta suffered consecutive losses entering this matchup, while the Heat went 1-1 in that stretch.

