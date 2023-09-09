Trae Young’s Hawks’ jerseys listed at 30% off on clearance amid Lakers trade speculation

Trae Young is the franchise centerpiece of the Atlanta Hawks, but this offseason has his jerseys selling at a discounted rate after rumors linked him with a trade to the LA Lakers.

After their surprise run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, the Hawks appeared to have reached a plateau even after adding Dejounte Murray to their roster. This, despite Young regularly being in the top scoring and assists charts in the NBA.

Young's defensive frailties and the lack of team success have led many to point fingers at the guard as a possible problem rather than the solution around which the Hawks' hopes of contention rested. With John Collins already traded, the Hawks certainly are in for some retooling. But will Young be part of a heavy reshuffle?

The offseason rumors aren't positive for anyone who wishes to see a Hawks charge led by Trae Young in 2023-24. After Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote about the Lakers' interest in the Hawks guard, it has been reported that Young's Atlanta jerseys are selling at a 30% discounted rate at Nike stores.

While this may merely be an ongoing offer, linking it with the Lakers rumors might imply something different. Currently, the rumor mill hasn't caught a frenzy, but the possibility cannot be ruled out. It is no secret that the Lakers would like an upgrade at the point guard spot after a summer of purposeful retooling. Is Trae Young the answer to their problems?

Trae Young was among a list of 4 point guards including Damian Lillard listed as targets for the Lakers

D'Angelo Russell might have re-signed with the Lakers to occupy the point guard spot he held last season, but it isn't a seat that is immune to change. The Lakers have reportedly expressed their interest in acquiring a point guard who can take the offensive load of an aging LeBron James. Their alleged pursuit of Kyrie Irving prior to his re-signing with the Mavericks is proof of the same.

Trae Young's name in the Lakers' wish list should come as no surprise. While Russell and Young may be comparable defensively, Young's offensive wizardry could do wonders for the Lakers offense, which often lacks a spark. With a solid defensive roster headed by Anthony Davis, Young's defensive liabilities could be hidden by a strong supporting cast.

With Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving being the other names linked to a move to LA, the requirements are easy to figure out. The Lakers need a true facilitator who can also take up some scoring burden. Young might just be the best option available, when the long-term value of the probable deal is taken into consideration.