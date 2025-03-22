"Transactional society" - Rashad McCants reacts after Diddy's ex YungMiami gets candid on 'Drake and tricking'

Former NBA player Rashad McCants expressed his thoughts on Diddy's ex YungMiami's recent revelations and praise for Drake. Meanwhile, NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast featured a clip on X on Saturday, highlighting the rapper's insights.

In the video, the rapper talked about her habits in a relationship and expressed her gratitude towards Drake. Rashad McCants reposted the podcast's tweet and accompanied his thoughts in the caption of his repost.

"We are a transactional society. Get your bread up and you can buy whatever you want! Diddy ex… btw😂😂😂"

During her appearance on the podcast, YungMiami revealed she was a big gift giver/tricker in her relationships. Shannon Sharpe jokingly asked her to gift him a car and the rapper agreed. However, she joked back and asked Sharpe to trick harder on his turn.

Sharpe asked the rapper if she would receive gifts from a person who was a good gifter, but she had no interest in the person. The rapper replied that she was against engaging with guys she wasn't genuinely interested in.

The NFL legend then raised the subject of Drake and asked the rapper about her relationship with the Canadian music star. She described Drake as a genuine and kind person and thanked him for featuring her in his "In My Feelings" music video.

Lastly, Sharpe asked YungMiami if she would feature in a music video for Kendrick Lamar and after giving it some thought the rapper declined the idea of working with K-Dot, who recently had a widely publicized beef with the Drake.

Rashad McCants names Caitlin Clark as the face of the NBA while throwing subtle shade at LeBron James in the process

Former Minnesota Timberwolves player Rashad McCants named Caitlin Clark as the face of the NBA. On Mar. 1, the former NBA player took to X to praise the WNBA Rookie of the Year for her ability to handle criticism. However, Rashad McCants also took a subtle dig at LeBron James in the process.

"THE FACE OF THE NBA IS CAITLIN CLARK!!! Yea I said it!!!! She has handled criticism better than the people you consider THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!!! @CaitlinClark22 your the GOAT!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆👑" McCant tweeted.

LeBron has always been at the center of the criticism for his entire career. However, the Lakers' superstar has never responded to any of the critics in his two-decade-long run in the world's biggest basketball league. That came to an end earlier this month when Bron and Stephen A. Smith had a heated exchange, marking a rare moment where James directly confronted his detractors.

