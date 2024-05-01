Travel agency trolls Dallas Mavericks with flights to Cancun billboard ahead of game 5

The Dallas Mavericks found themselves being trolled on social media Wednesday morning ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs. With the series tied at 2-2, the Mavericks and the Clippers are both looking to gain an edge in Wednesday's game at the Crypto.com Arena. With tip-off just hours away, the Mavericks will arrive to a new electronic billboard ad across from the arena.

A travel company called Sky Scanner, which allows users to find low rates on airfare decided to create an electronic billboard ad trolling the team ahead of the game. Directly across from Crypto.com Arena a billboard advertising flights from Dallas to Cancun will greet the Dallas Mavericks.

While the ad doesn't mention the Mavericks directly and Game 5 isn't an elimination game, offseasons in Cancun have been a recurring joke. Of course, as the Inside the NBA crew have continued to joke, not every team who gets eliminated is worthy of an offseason vacation in Cancun.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out a photo of the electronic billboard ad below.

Expand Tweet

Game 5 between the two teams will tip-off at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) from Crypto.com Arena with TNT and TruTV both broadcasting the game on national TV.

Looking back at Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers, and ahead at Game 5

Game 4 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks saw LA battle through some adversity with Kawhi Leonard on the sideline. After struggling offensively in the two games he played for the team after returning from injury, Leonard sat out Game 4.

In his absence, Paul George and James Harden led the way for the team, scoring 33 points each to help give the team a much-needed win. In the first, George started off the game hot, dropping 16 points on 6-9 shooting, which included three makes from downtown.

In the second, Harden began to get going as well, scoring 13 points without missing a single three, while George added another 10 points of his own. In the third, the team struggled as a whole, getting outscored by the Mavericks 29-16. But after a big fourth quarter from James Harden, they emerged victorious.

After staving off a 3-1 deficit, George and the Clippers will be without Leonard again for their big Game 5 clash in LA. Although many have questioned whether a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard has the firepower to beat the Mavericks, the odds show that NBA fans are nearly split right down the middle.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Dallas Mavericks sitting as slight -148 favorites, however, the Clippers are sitting close behind with +124 odds. With Game 5 expected to produce a massive momentum swing in the series, only time will tell how things play out.