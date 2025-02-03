Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole adores Draymond Green’s wife in 4 words as she celebrates Black History Month with Savannah James

Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, complemented Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, who celebrated Black History Month with LeBron and Savannah James. On Monday, Reenee shared snaps of herself and her husband alongside the Lakers superstar and his wife on her Instagram handle.

The couple was dressed up for a celebration and Renee revealed the occasion in her upload's caption.

"Black Excellence. Happy Black History Month & Lunar New Year," she wrote.

However, the latter half of the caption revealed that the pictures were from LeBron James' birthday celebration. Nicole adored Renee's look in the post's comments section.

"You look INCREDIBLE. Wow," she wrote.

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole comments on Hazel Renee's IG post. (Credits: @lovehazelrenee/Instagram)

Draymond Green's wife wore a long-sleeved shimmering golden gown dress. She wore her hair down and carried a black hand purse to complete her outfit.

Meanwhile, the Warriors star wore a two-piece black suit to the occasion. The post's third slide featured a selfie of the Warriors couple with their children while the sixth slide featured a selfie of Renee with Savannah James' podcast co-host April McDaniels.

The final slide featured Green and his wife alongside LeBron James and his wife. Savannah donned a black one-piece dress while the Lakers star wore a black suit.

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee shares snaps from the Warriors star's son's eighth birthday party

On Jan. 1, Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, shared pictures from the Warriors star's son Draymond Jamal Green's eighth birthday party on her Instagram handle. She accompanied the photos with a warm wish in the post's caption.

"Our December Little Is The Big8! We Love You So Much DJ! May You Always Feel The Love You Deserve! Continue To Be The Coolest Kindest Math Whiz Soccer Loving Kid Ever! You Will Always Be My Baby Boy PERIODT," she wrote.

DJ was born on Dec. 22, 2016, to Draymond Green and his former girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy. However, the Warriors star has separated from Hardy, and Renee treats DJ as her child. DJ is quite popular among NBA fans as he attends postgame conferences with his father.

Green is having a good season with the Warriors, averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game as the defensive anchor for the Dubs.

