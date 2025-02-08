Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole drops 1-word reaction to Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson's heartwarming on-court bonding gesture

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole dropped a one-word reaction to Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson's on-court bonding moment. On Friday, the Miami Heat faced the Brooklyn Nets in a regular season game which ended in a 102-86 loss for the Heat.

The match was held at Brooklyn's home arena and 3x WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson attended the event. ESPN reported on Wilson's appearance on its Instagram handle and posted videos from the game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When the camera focused on Wilson to introduce her to the viewers, she was seen laughing while talking to a person seated beside her.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kayla Nicole dropped into the post's comments section and expressed her thoughts in a single word.

"Tough! @aja22wilson" Nicole commented.

Kayla Nicole comments on A'ja Wilson's appearance on Bam Adebayo's game. (Credits: @espnw/Instagram)

Adebayo delivered a great individual performance with the LV Aces star in the house. He scored 18 points, collected eight rebounds and made two blocks in the loss. The Heat star is averaging 16.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Moreover, Adebayo was hooping in A'ja Wilson's signature shoe, the Nike A'One.

To complement the sneaker's release, Nike will also release an eight-piece apparel set.

A'ja Wilson describes her relationship with Bam Adebayo using Beyonce's lyrics

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have been linked to each other in relationship rumors for quite some time now. The two have been spotted together multiple times with their latest appearance being Adebayo attending Wilson's jersey retirement ceremony at USC on Sunday and both attending Dwayne Wade's statue unveiling at the Kaseya Center in October.

Wilson, however, seemingly confirmed her relationship with Bam Adebayo in a conversation with Elle.com on Wednesday. The LV Aces star used Beyonce's song lyrics to describe her relationship with the Heat star and highlight the support he provided to her during her last WNBA season and at the Summer Olympics.

"Beyoncé says, 'It’s very seldom that you’re blessed to find your equal.' It’s hard to find people that can really truly understand you on deeper levels. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but I love it. I love the fact that it’s not easy, because it allows us to really be our true selves and support one another,” she said.

"The beautiful thing about our relationship, and our bond, is that we’re very aware of things. We know how to navigate through a lot of different things and never shy from moments, but also make sure that we uplift [each other]"

Adebayo and Wilson were also spotted spending time together at the Paris Olympics where the three-time MVP attended Adebayo's games and the Heat star attended Wilson's games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.