Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, and Travis Kelce could not hold back their true feelings after Stephen A. Smith's daughter, Samantha Smith, fired a LeBron James jab at her father.Samantha joined her father on his podcast, &quot;The Stephen A. Smith Show,&quot; on Wednesday. Stephen shared clips from the episode featuring her daughter on his Instagram account. In the last two clips featured on the post, Samantha fired the LBJ jab at the ESPN icon.&quot;So many people are Drake fans and so many people are LeBron fans, so just off of that demographic, you lost,&quot; she said.Smith then asked his daughter if LeBron James and Drake would cost him the presidency, and Samantha replied confidently with one word,&quot;Absolutely!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Kelce and Shaunie Henderson dropped in the post's comment section to praise Smith's daughter for her clever responses.&quot;She’s my favorite ❤️&quot; Henderson commented.&quot;😂😂😂😂 the dynamic is too good,&quot; Kelce commented.Travis Kelce and Shaunie Henderson comments on Stephen A. Smith's IG post. (Credits: @stephenasmith/Instagram)In other clips featured on the post, Samantha consistently roasted her father. In the first slide, Samantha had the microphone close to her face, and Stephen A. Smith's voice was not quite clear in the video.Samantha used the opportunity to troll her father as she sided with the audience and said that people had wished for days like these when they wouldn't be able to listen to Smith speak.In another clip, she teased her father by mentioning an embarrassing story of the ESPN spokesperson having his heart broken when he was 16 years old. She asked her father if she should tell the audience the tale, and he denied her permission to do so.Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James once got in a beef over Bronny JamesStephen A. Smith and LeBron James consistently made the headlines this year because of their beef. The ESPN spokesperson had attended a Knicks vs Lakers game on Mar. 6 when James confronted him on the sideline.The two men were seen interacting on the sideline. The Lakers star was visibly upset at Smith and told him to stay away from his son, Bronny James.Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives @dom_lucreLINK🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: LeBron James was seen yelling at Stephen A Smith at the Los Angeles Lakers versus The New York Knicks game. Smith who has been going viral recently for his conservative takes has been a prominent critic of James and it appears LeBron let his emotions get toMeanwhile, Smith was seen silently listening to what the Lakers star had to say. The incident spawned several statements from Smith on various podcasts and shows.In the latest installment of the beef, Smith delivered a no-nonsense take on severing ties with LeBron James following the viral courtside incident.