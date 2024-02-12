Travis Scott debuts new Jumpman Jack colorway while attending Super Bowl LVIII with James Harden

In the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, James Harden was in attendance alongside prominent rapper Travis Scott. Fans and celebrities were dressed for the special occasion, wearing some of the most fire outfits. Scott wore a new variation of his collaboration sneaker with the Jordan brand, known as the Jumpman Jack.

The Jumpman Jacks haven't launched in stores yet, but pictures of the pair suggest that it will be released with several colorways. The pair Travis Scott was seen wearing in the Super Bowl LVIII hasn't been shown on official sneaker websites yet. As an homage to the San Francisco 49ers, Scott sported a red and beige Jumpman Jack with a splash of white on the Nike swoosh.

For those who are curious, the Jumpman Jacks will launch later this year. According to multiple sources, Travis Scott's signature shoe collab with the Jordan Brand will be released for $200.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

James Harden going all out supporting the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

James Harden demonstrated his backing for the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs by sharing photos of himself sporting the jersey of 49ers icon Joe Montana.

As the reigning champions, the Chiefs are looking to become the first team in nearly two decades to win consecutive Super Bowl championships. However, they face a significant challenge from the 49ers, led by star player Christian McCaffrey.

Given that Harden hails from California, it's unsurprising that he's throwing his support behind the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Harden has been a familiar face at numerous 49ers games over the years and has also visited their stadium to demonstrate his allegiance to the NFL team.

Should the San Francisco 49ers emerge victorious, James Harden could find inspiration in their triumph as he pursues his own championship win in the NBA this year.

Since joining the LA Clippers in November, Harden has played a pivotal role in elevating their standing in the Western Conference. With Harden on board, the Clippers (35-16) hold the second spot in the West and could lead the conference if they maintain a consistent winning streak, trailing just the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-16).

Considering how Harden, alongside Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook has found their rhythm as a super team, winning the NBA title doesn't seem too far-fetched.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!