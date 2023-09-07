Trey Murphy Injury update: Expected return date for Pelicans star revealed

New Orleans Pelicans rising star Trey Murphy III has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus injury and is expected to be sidelined for an estimated 10 to 12 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Murphy suffered a minor tear in his left meniscus, and if his recovery progresses as expected, he could make a return around mid-November.

The injury occurred in a workout at the team's practice facility. Following a thorough assessment, medical professionals determined that a surgical intervention was necessary to ensure his long-term well-being.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trey Murphy III has played two seasons for the Pelicans.

He averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his first season. However, he broke out in his second season, averaging 14.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from 3-point land and an exceptional 90.5% from the free-throw line.

The Pelicans and Murphy are fortunate that the emerging star experienced only a minor injury and not a significant tear in his meniscus.

Possible dates for Trey Murphy injury recovery

Unfortunately for Murphy and the Pelicans, the versatile forward will not be able to participate in training camp, which will begin on Oct. 3.

The Pelicans' season opener is scheduled for Oct. 25 against Memphis, followed by matchups against the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors to conclude October.

Expand Tweet

If Murphy's projected return in mid-November holds true, he may also be absent for games against the OKC Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans have their sights set on a playoff berth following their loss in last season's play-in tournament against the Thunder. With Murphy in good health, and alongside players like CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, they form a compelling group for the future.