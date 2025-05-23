"Tricked us this whole playoffs" - NBA fans react to Julius Randle dropping career-low 6 points in Game 2 loss loss

Julius Randle struggled in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 118-103 loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday. Don Julio hardly contributed on both ends, forcing coach Chris Finch to sideline the former All-Star in the fourth quarter. Randle finished the game with a career-low six points, five rebounds, five assists and four turnovers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the game, fans promptly reacted to his poor performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Ni**a tricked us this whole playoff”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“His legacy run is over. He’s back to his normal form”

Another fan added:

“Playoff Randle is back!!”

@heattoohot continued:

“Yet they started making more shots once he sat down”

@Goatmanx23 commented:

“Randle isn't being guarded by emotional bozos like LeDiddy and Donkey Draymond this series”

Julius Randle entered Game 2 averaging 24.3 points per game in the playoffs, easily a career-high. The lefty forward’s previous best was an 18.0 PPG stretch for the New York Knicks in 2021. Randle last failed to hit double-digit scoring in the postseason on April 23, 2023, when he had seven points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ad

The 0-for-4 start in the first quarter in Game 2 proved to be a harbinger for Randle. After a 20-point first-half performance in the series opener, the poor shooting had the Timberwolves on their heels early.

Julius Randle had a rough third quarter in Game 2 against Thunder

The third quarter was particularly brutal for Julius Randle. He went 1-for-6, his only basket a five-footer off a loose ball scrum. Randle added two free throws but ended the period with an offensive foul after Cason Wallace blocked his layup.

Ad

OKC also repeatedly attacked Randle off pick and rolls. The Thunder used screens and pin-downs to keep Jaden McDaniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Most of the time, Oklahoma would force Randle on the MVP or Jalen Williams.

The strategy worked like a charm as the Thunder dominated the third period. SGA scored 11 points and dished two assists, while Williams contributed five points and two assists.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch eventually decided to keep Julius Randle out in the fourth quarter where they made a late rally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.