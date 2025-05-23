"Tricked us this whole playoffs" - NBA fans react to Julius Randle dropping career-low 6 points in Game 2 loss loss

Julius Randle struggled in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 118-103 loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday. Don Julio hardly contributed on both ends, forcing coach Chris Finch to sideline the former All-Star in the fourth quarter. Randle finished the game with a career-low six points, five rebounds, five assists and four turnovers.
After the game, fans promptly reacted to his poor performance.
“Ni**a tricked us this whole playoff”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
One fan said:
“His legacy run is over. He’s back to his normal form”
Another fan added:
“Playoff Randle is back!!”
@heattoohot continued:
“Yet they started making more shots once he sat down”
@Goatmanx23 commented:
“Randle isn't being guarded by emotional bozos like LeDiddy and Donkey Draymond this series”
Julius Randle entered Game 2 averaging 24.3 points per game in the playoffs, easily a career-high. The lefty forward’s previous best was an 18.0 PPG stretch for the New York Knicks in 2021. Randle last failed to hit double-digit scoring in the postseason on April 23, 2023, when he had seven points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 0-for-4 start in the first quarter in Game 2 proved to be a harbinger for Randle. After a 20-point first-half performance in the series opener, the poor shooting had the Timberwolves on their heels early.
Julius Randle had a rough third quarter in Game 2 against Thunder
The third quarter was particularly brutal for Julius Randle. He went 1-for-6, his only basket a five-footer off a loose ball scrum. Randle added two free throws but ended the period with an offensive foul after Cason Wallace blocked his layup.
OKC also repeatedly attacked Randle off pick and rolls. The Thunder used screens and pin-downs to keep Jaden McDaniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Most of the time, Oklahoma would force Randle on the MVP or Jalen Williams.
The strategy worked like a charm as the Thunder dominated the third period. SGA scored 11 points and dished two assists, while Williams contributed five points and two assists.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch eventually decided to keep Julius Randle out in the fourth quarter where they made a late rally.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.