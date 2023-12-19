Triple-double for pops: Domantas Sabonis celebrates Arvydas Sabonis' birthday with statline soiree

Domantas Sabonis filled up the stat sheet again on Monday in the Sacramento Kings’ 143-131 win over the Washington Wizards. “Domas” had 28 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and one block in just 32 minutes, leading the Kings to their third straight win and fifth in six games.

Sabonis’ triple-double is the 35th of his career and his third this season. Since moving to Sacramento from Indiana in the Tyrese Haliburton trade, the big man has been one of the best in the said category. The three-time All-Star had 14 last season, the most in his career.

This one, though, meant something special to him. Here’s what Domantas Sabonis had to say when asked about completing another triple-double (via Jason Anderson):

“Today I really wanted to get it. It’s my dad’s birthday. My present is going to be delayed, so hopefully the win and a triple-double counts.”

The Sacramento Kings center’s father is the legendary Arvydas Sabonis. At one point, the Lithuanian was considered to be the best basketball player outside of the US. The elder Sabonis played seven seasons in the NBA and quickly impressed fans with his basketball IQ, passing and rebounding.

Many thought that he would have had better numbers had he begun his career in the NBA. He was already past his prime when he joined the league in 1995 as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. The best years of his basketball life were spent in Lithuania and Spain.

There are, unsurprisingly, certain similarities between the games of Domantas Sabonis and that of his father. Both are extremely unselfish and will put the team’s interest above individual accolades. The younger Sabonis is likely hoping he ends up in the Hall of Fame the way his father did.

Domantas Sabonis is putting up another All-Star-caliber season

Domantas Sabonis’ game isn’t flashy but he gets the job done. He is the Sacramento Kings center but he also happens to be the team’s second-best player. This season, he is putting up All-Star-caliber numbers again.

Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals. “Domas” is hitting 57.4% of his shots, including 38.7% from deep. He and De’Aaron Fox have formed a superb 1-2 punch for the Kings.

After the win against the Washington Wizards, the Kings improved their record to 16-9 for fourth in the Western Conference standings. They are four games behind the league-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5). If Domantas Sabonis keeps this up, he could earn his fourth All-Star selection and his second with the Kings.