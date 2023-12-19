Triple-double woes continue: LeBron James powers through 25-11-11 night, but wins remain elusive

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James continued his strong all-around play on Monday night against the New York Knicks. The four-time MVP recorded his second triple-double of the season with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 43.5% shooting. However, his strong performance came in vain, as the Lakers fell 114-109 at home.

Following the loss, the Lakers are 0-2 in games that James records a triple-double this season. His first triple-double came during LA’s 125-110 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 15. In that matchup, he finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists on 60.0% shooting.

Despite the Lakers’ lack of success when James records a triple-double, he continues to make history. The soon-to-be 39-year-old is the only player ever to record a triple-double in his 21st season. So, each additional one only adds to his Year 21 record.

Monday’s triple-double also marked the 109th of James’ career, good for fifth all-time.

Through 26 games, he is averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 53.6% shooting.

LeBron James questions Lakers’ energy following loss to Knicks

Monday’s loss marked the Lakers’ third in four games since their NBA In-Season Tournament championship victory over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 9. LA had many opportunities to come back down the stretch of the fourth quarter against New York but couldn’t take advantage.

After the game, LeBron James questioned his team’s energy.

“I feel like our energy was up and down throughout the course of the game,” James said. “We've been feeling it, definitely. Even through that, we still competed and gave ourselves a chance, but it's a tough one for us.”

The Knicks were led by stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, who combined for 56 points on 51.2% shooting. Meanwhile, star big man Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 32 points and 14 rebounds on 63.6% shooting.

LA (15-12) will look to get back on track on the road against the Chicago Bulls (11-17) on Wednesday.

New York (15-11), on the other hand, will look to win its second straight game on the road against the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) on Wednesday.

