Trump administration reportedly using Michael Jordan brand tattoos and apparel to identify Venezuelan gang members

Even though he's been away from the game for decades, Michael Jordan fandom continues to be a big part of worldwide culture.

Lately, however, that could lead to a negative reaction from the U.S. government. The Donald Trump administration reportedly addressed concerns about alleged Venezuelan gang members who identify themselves with Jordan Brand tattoos and Chicago Bulls apparel. Sportico reported:

"The list says members 'favor the Chicago Bulls basketball jersey, specifically Michael Jordan jerseys with the number '23’, and Jordan ‘Jump Man’ footwear.' A photo collage of nine different tattoos starts with a tattoo of the Jordan Brand logo."

The report raised major concerns in the Venezuelan community. Bill Hing, a law professor at the University of San Francisco and co-director of the school’s immigration and deportation defense clinic, refuted those claims:

“It’s very evident that just having a Michael Jordan tattoo does not necessarily mean that a person is a gang member."

The Trump Administration has reportedly been using the Alien Enemies Act to deport multiple suspected gang members to El Salvador, with several of them reportedly being imprisoned without due process just because of their tattoos.

Multiple gangs wear Bulls apparel

This isn't the first time that the Chicago Bulls have been tied to criminal groups. As reported by pop culture site Kubashi, The Bloods (nationwide), Black Peace Stone Nation (Chicago), Vice Lords (Chicago), People Nation (Chicago), and Mickey Cobras (Chicago) are just some of many American gangs associated with Chicago Bulls threads and hats.

The report read:

"Peace Stone Nation and the Bloods got creative with their acronym game here, with “Bulls” standing for “Boy U Look Like Stone” and “Bloods Usually Live Life Strong/Smart.” Mickey Cobras, People Nation, and the Vice Lords all endorse the red and black color scheme of the Bulls."

Nike and the Chicago Bulls have yet to address these concerns. Despite the team's struggles in recent years, they're still near the top of the best-selling NBA teams in terms of apparel.

This all stems from the legendary Michael Jordan era, and it's not likely to change in the foreseeable future.

