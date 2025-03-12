"Trying to out-aura farm Shai for that MVP": Fans react as Nikola Jokic freshens up his look with new hair transformation

Fans were amazed by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic after pictures of him were posted on X (formerly Twitter). The new photos of Jokic show off his new and fresh look after the big man got a haircut. The three-time MVP immediately got the attention of his supporters with his new look.

Jokic got a buzzcut with a bit of a fade on the sides and didn't shave off his facial hair.

After the photos were posted on social media, fans wasted no time and talked about it in the replies. Here is some of what the fans had to say about Jokic.

"Bro is trying to out-aura farm Shai for that MVP," a fan said.

"This is really the mf dropping 40 point triple doubles on your favorite team," another fan commented.

"The entire league is shaking right now," one fan replied.

However, other fans weren't that easily impressed.

"We posting cuts? This glaze never stops," a fan said.

"He could’ve done this at the house 😂😂" another fan said.

"That fade trash! I know we ain’t capping for this!" one fan commented.

Nuggets coach sends a message to those who don't believe Nikola Jokic is the MVP

The MVP race this season is between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder. They are the two best players in the league and have alternated between the top two spots since the campaign started.

Now that there are only a few weeks left, it's getting harder for people to decide which among them deserves it.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 53-12 record, the best in the West. The 6-foot-6 guard has averaged 32.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 63 games. He's putting up the best numbers of his career, especially in the scoring department.

Jokic, on the other hand, argues that he can win his fourth MVP this season. For the first time in his career, the Serbian center is averaging a triple-double with 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists. On Mar. 7 against the Phoenix Suns, he had a historic performance with 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists.

On Monday, the 2023 champion led the Nuggets past the Thunder with his 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists. Following the game, coach Michael Malone sent a message addressing the MVP race.

"The guy (Jokic) that is top-three in the three major statistical categories, things that no one has ever done, he wins the MVP 10 times out of 10," Malone said. "And if you don’t think so, I think you guys are all bulls***ting."

In the recent update of the MVP ladder, Jokic is in the second spot behind SGA.

