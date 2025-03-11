Nikola Jokic makes his feelings absolutely clear on MVP race - "I’m playing the best basketball of my life" 

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets avenged themselves during Monday's 140-127 road win over the OKC Thunder. Afterward, the three-time MVP weighed in on his tight 2025 MVP battle with Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ad

On Sunday, OKC blew out Denver 127-103 on its home court, with Gilgeous-Alexander delivering a game-high 40-point performance. Many subsequently proclaimed the statement outing as one of the final touches on the three-time All-Star's first MVP bid.

However, a day later, Jokic shifted the narrative, delivering a monster stat line to lead his team to victory at Paycom Center. The superstar big man tallied a game-high 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists on 15-for-20 shooting (75.0%).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, his co-star Jamal Murray added 34 points as the Nuggets held Gilgeous-Alexander to 25 points to snap the Thunder's seven-game winning streak.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the contest, Jokic was asked about the presumed two-man MVP race between him and Gilgeous-Alexander. He nonchalantly noted that he's been doing all he can for his team, but the decision is out of his control.

"This is my third or fourth year in a row, so 'I'm really — I can't control it," Jokic said. "I will say, I think I'm playing the best basketball of my life, so if that's enough, it's enough."

Ad

The big man added that "SGA" is also worthy of winning MVP.

"If not, the guy deserves it. He's really amazing," Jokic said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Jokic is averaging a triple-double on strong efficiency, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring (32.7 ppg). Moreover, OKC (53-12) is 11 games ahead of Denver (42-23) in the Western Conference standings.

Nevertheless, perhaps Jokic's dominant final regular-season outing against the Thunder will be enough to sway some awards voters in his favor.

Also Read: NFL legend lauds Nikola Jokic but picks his rival in bold MVP verdict

Nikola Jokic played through multiple injuries in MVP showdown against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Entering Monday's rematch against OKC, Nikola Jokic was listed as questionable to play due to ankle and elbow injuries. However, according to Nuggets coach Michael Malone, he refused to take the night off.

Ad

During his postgame press conference, Malone recounted speaking to Jokic about his extensive recent workload and offering him the chance to sit out to recover. Per Malone, the 2023 NBA champion emphatically dismissed the notion.

"He was like, 'Hell, no. Come on, man. Coach, I'm playing. That's not even a conversation,'" Malone said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given Jokic's reported motivation to suit up in the marquee matchup, he may care more about this year's MVP race than he is letting on.

Also Read: "I love MVPs, I love All-Stars" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shares honest feelings on his mindset as frontrunner in MVP battle with Nikola Jokic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback