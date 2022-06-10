"Trying to replace it is gonna be hard, vintage cards can't be replaced" - Michael Jordan rookie card stolen in Chicago memorabilia shop

Michael Jordan is one of the most famous athletes in the history of the world. Because of this, Jordan's memorabilia is incredibly valuable, with some items reaching millions of dollars. While collecting and selling his memorabilia may be a great way to make money, it may also attract crooks and thieves.

According to TMZ Sports, a memorabilia shop in Chicago was burglarized on Memorial Day. Some of the items stolen included a graded sealed 1986 Fleer basketball pack that was worth around $25,000. The sealed pack might contain one of Jordan's most sought-after cards.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports A rare Michael Jordan rookie card was stolen from a Chicago memorabilia store -- and the heist was captured on surveillance camera. tmz.com/2022/06/09/chi… A rare Michael Jordan rookie card was stolen from a Chicago memorabilia store -- and the heist was captured on surveillance camera. tmz.com/2022/06/09/chi…

The owner of Elite Sports Cards and Comics, Ronnie Holloway, told TMZ Sports that the thief stole a total of $100,000 in sports cards. In addition to the sealed Michael Jordan pack, other cards stolen were those of baseball legends Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson. Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton's cards were also hijacked.

"These are high-end cards. Trying to replace it is gonna be hard," Holloway said. "Vintage cards can't be replaced. He knew where they were. He must've planned this out. Over the holiday weekend, too, so perfect opportunity. Well-orchestrated."

The Chicago Police Department announced that the store was robbed on May 31 at 3:44 AM. The male suspect broke through a back window after removing some metal bars. After hijacking the store, the suspect fled on foot.

Drake pulled Michael Jordan rookie cards worth more than $1 million

World-famous Canadian rapper and NBA superfan Drake recently pulled Michael Jordan's rookie cards worth more than $1 million. Drake partnered with Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin to open a sealed box of 1986 Fleer back in March, per Joe Price of Complex.

The result was astounding for Drake, who managed to bag three Jordan rookie cards. Depending on the condition and grade of the cards, they could be worth $50,000 to $700,000 each. A Jordan RC graded 10 by PSA was sold last year for $840,000.

What is the most expensive Michael Jordan memorabilia?

Jordan is considered the greatest NBA player ever or the GOAT. His memorabilia has gone up in value over the years, frrom his shoes, jerseys and cards. It's amazing how much money is being forked over for these items by big-time collectors.

The most valuable Jordan card is worth $2.7 million. According to ESPN, it's the autographed 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey with a game-worn patch. The card is rare and considered to be a holy grail because it contains MJ's signature and a jersey. MJ's autographs are rare because of his exclusive deal with Upper Deck.

Heritage Sports Ventures @HeritageSV Goldin Auctions broke the all-time record for a Michael Jordan item by brokering the $2.7 million sale of an autographed 1997 Upper Deck game-worn jersey patch card. Goldin Auctions broke the all-time record for a Michael Jordan item by brokering the $2.7 million sale of an autographed 1997 Upper Deck game-worn jersey patch card. https://t.co/2QLObUEYrN

Meanwhile, the most expensive shoes worn by Jordan were sold at $1.472 million. It was a pair of Nike Air Ships worn during his rookie year in 1984. The most expensive game-worn MJ jersey was from his 1982-83 season with North Carolina. It sold for $1.38 million last year.

