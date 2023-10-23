"Trying to do something I already did": LaVar Ball on what Deion Sanders is trying to create with sons at Colorado State

LaVar Ball has opened up on what Colorado State coach Deion Sanders is doing to get his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, to the NFL.

In 2016, Ball was one of the most controversial fathers in the world of basketball. He consistently overhyped his son Lonzo Ball before he was drafted by the LA Lakers in 2017. The senior Ball trolled fans and analysts by making bizarre stories of how he was a better player than Michael Jordan.

While it was all fun and games a few years ago, the LaVar Ball trend on social media has since died down. However, Ball is back in the spotlight after being asked about his thoughts on NFL legend Sanders trying to get his sons Shedeur and Shilo into the league.

The founder of Big Baller Brand said that Sanders' patterns are similar to his. LaVar Ball said in an interview on an episode of VladTV (2:30):

"I know what Deion is going through. He's trying to do something I already did. It's get your boys to the league. So the decisions that he's making for his boys, he's been coaching them since they've been babies, same thing I've been."

The unconventional fatherhood of LaVar Ball

The Ball Family

LaVar Ball envisioned a future in which his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, would conquer the world of basketball.

LaVar's unique approach to fatherhood is defined by an unwavering commitment to his sons' dreams. His hands-on involvement in their basketball development is well-documented. From coaching their AAU teams to advocating for their abilities in the media, LaVar was not just supportive; he was passionate as well.

LaVar was once upon a time a popular figure in social media. He was known for being a loud-mouthed guy who regularly came up with out-of-this-world stories that many find difficult to believe.

He had boldly predicted that his sons would become NBA stars, a prophecy that came to fruition when Lonzo, LiAngelo (G-League) and LaMelo all entered the league.

While many found LaVar's antics annoying and difficult to understand, it's undeniable that his love for his sons and his dedication to their success in the NBA is genuine.

LaVar Ball's fatherhood might not fit the traditional mold, but it's a story of passion, determination and an unyielding commitment to his sons' success. No matter what people think or say about LaVar, the Big Baller Brand founder can proudly say that he has helped his sons achieve some of the success he has always dreamt of for them.