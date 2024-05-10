 "Trying to throw clickbait BS" - Austin Rivers shuts down James Jones' diss for comparing NBA-NFL players

One of the people who responded to Austin Rivers' take that more NBA players can play in the NFL as opposed to NFL players in the NBA is former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones. Jones called out NBA players for being soft due to their "rest games" or games wherein they sit out despite not having injuries, otherwise known as load management.

Jones also demanded that Rivers respect the NFL and its athletes, pointing out that football is a lot harder than it looks. Eventually, Jones got to the point of attacking Rivers' career, saying that he would not have made it in the NFL just like he "barely" made it in the NBA.

Rivers did not let Jones' comments slide and released a video responding to his remarks regarding his basketball career.

"Trying to make fun of me for my NBA career because I was a roleplayer, that's pretty dope, I played 11 years in the league," Rivers said.

The former NBA point guard said he made lots of money while playing for some dope cities.

He also reminded Jones that he was a lottery pick because of what he did outside of the NBA and that Doc Rivers, his father, being a coach in the NBA had nothing to do with him being a lottery pick.

"So, trying to like, throw out some clickbait BS such as yourself, I don't understand where you're getting off," Rivers added. "I'm not gonna respond with stats about you. I don't know anything about you, I don't know if you're from Timbuktu. I only know James Jones, like the real James Jones that everyone else knows. It's gotta be hard not even dominating your own name."

The other James Jones that Austin Rivers refers to is the James Jones who played with several NBA teams, including the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, wherein he won three titles with LeBron James.

What did James Jones say about Austin Rivers' career?

During Austin Rivers' and James Jones' back and forth, Jones resorted to looking into his NBA career. Jones pointed out that Rivers played for seven different teams in 11 seasons while averaging nine points and under two assists and rebounds (8.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 apg) while being a top-ten pick.

After sharing his stats, Jones decided to call Rivers a "bust." He also pointed out that Rivers never won a title, let alone make an All-Star team. Meanwhile, Jones, at some point, led the league in touchdowns (14 TDs in 2012) and won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers (SB XLV, 2011).

This beef started because Austin Rivers said on the Pat McAfee show that he could take 30 NBA players and place them in the NFL but he couldn't see 30 NFL players succeeding in the NBA.

Jones hasn't been the only NFL player to respond to Rivers' takes. One of the most notable people to respond was JJ Watt, who said that Rivers doesn't have a job with either league anyway.