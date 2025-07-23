"Tryna sub himself in off the bench”: Gilbert Arenas trolls Shaquille O’Neal after hot take on Megan Thee Stallion - Klay Thompson’s romance

Earlier this month, four-time NBA champ Klay Thompson and rapper Megan Thee Stallion went public with their relationship. The way Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal sees things, the couple isn't going to last more than six weeks. While he didn't elaborate on why, his bold prediction has caught the attention of the NBA community.In response to O'Neal's comments, former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas clapped back at Shaq via Instagram, joking that the LA legend is trying to sub himself in off the bench.Along with the video, Arenas captioned the post:&quot;Shaq said Meg and Klay got a 6-week expiration date. Somebody get Shaq off the relationship analytics team, he out here handing out preseason projections like he tryna sub himself in off the bench.&quot;Additionally, Arenas cracked jokes about O'Neal in a video, which can be seen below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostO'Neal hasn't responded to the former guard, but given that his original comments occurred on this week's episode of Hall of Famer's &quot;The Big Podcast,&quot; don't be shocked if he and Adam Lefkoe revisit the matter on next week's program.Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson dish on their relationshipDuring an interview with Page Six, the two gushed over one another, with Klay Thompson saying that Megan Thee Stallion is both a special and inspiring person.On the flip side, when asked about Thompson and their relationship, Megan noted how kind the four-time NBA champ is. She said:&quot;I've never dated somebody so kind ... He makes me genuinely happy ... This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me.&quot;The two were seen together earlier this month at a benefit gala hosted by the rapper, with proceeds benefiting education, housing, health and wellness programs in honor of her parents.Once the NBA season starts, don't be surprised if Megan Thee Stallion winds up sitting courtside supporting the four-time champ at Dallas Mavericks games.The team's preseason slate will tip off on Wednesday, Oct. 15, with a showdown against the LA Lakers.