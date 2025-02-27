"Tuff gang"- LiAngelo Ball hypes brother Lonzo Ball's acting debut in upcoming movie Mickey 17

Lonzo Ball is taking a new step in his career as he delves into the world of acting, with his brother LiAngelo Ball right beside him to hype up the Bulls star. On Thursday, the Bulls guard shared a video on his Instagram handle.

The video was a teaser for the movie "Mickey 17" featuring Lonzo making his acting debut. He then captioned the upload to express his thoughts.

"Got a new gig!! 👀 See what the expendable life is like in @mickey17 only in theaters March 7th!"

LiAngelo Ball dropped in the post's comment section and hyped up his brother in his comment.

"Dat boi classic😂😂🕺🏽tuff gang"

Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel also expressed her amazement at her boyfriend's new venture in a comment.

"He’s an actorrr 🎬📽️😍" Rossel commented.

LiAngelo and Ally Rossel reacts to Lonzo's cameo in Mickey 17 teaser. (Credits: @zo/Instagram)

In the video, Lonzo is seen walking up to a receptionist and applying for the 'Expendable' job. When the receptionist asked her if he knew about the job, the Bulls star humbly obliged. The video then cuts to a montage featuring action scenes from the upcoming movie.

The Bulls guard's new adventure has placed him alongside some big names from the movie industry. Mickey 17 casts include world-renowned actors like Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo, and Lonzo's name will roll up right behind them in the credits.

LiAngelo Ball drops a one-word reaction to his brother Lonzo Ball signing a $20 million extension with the Bulls

Earlier this month, Lonzo Ball buried all the rumors about his exit from the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline. On Feb. 5, the Bulls guard signed a two-year, $20 million extension with his team.

On the same day, LiAngelo Ball shared House of Highlights' post reporting the extension news on his Instagram story to celebrate his brother's latest achievement. He included a single word in the caption of his upload to encapsulate his thoughts.

"Yessirski."

LiAngelo Ball shouts out his brother's contract extension on his IG story. (Credits: @gelo/Instagram)

LiAngelo is a basketball player turned rapper who has found great success with his hit song "Tweaker". He was even invited to perform at the 2025 All-Star weekend held in San Francisco.

On the other hand, Lonzo is having a decent run with the Bulls after coming back from injury. He is averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 36.5% field goal shooting percentage.

However, the Bulls are not in their best shape right now. They have a negative 23-36 record and are the 10th seed in the East. If things remain the same, they would struggle to secure a playoff spot in the play-in tournament.

