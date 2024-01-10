"Turnaround you sorry motherf**er" - Alleged leaked audio shows Russell Westbrook trashing Kevin Durant's teammate from bench

Even after a stellar game from Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns lost to the LA Clippers last night. During the game, Jusuf Nurkic got into it with Russell Westbrook, who was seated on the bench at the time. Their verbal exchange led to Durant getting involved.

Durant had 30 points and seven rebounds in their 138-111 blowout loss against the Clippers. The Clippers' Big 3 outplayed the Suns, leading them to be dispirited in the game.

Nurkic was complaining about the foul calls that the Clippers were getting in the game. Westbrook wasn't happy with what the Bosnian center had to say and talked smack to him, according to a leaked audio clip.

"What you say you gonna do?" Westbrook said. "Shut your sorry a** up."

"That's why they got you on the bench," Nurkic replied.

"Turn around, you sorry motherf****," Westbrook responded.

This led to Durant backing his teammate up and saying:

"Ay, that b**** can't talk to you like that," KD told Nurkic.

In the end, the Clippers had more foul calls, 21, while the Suns had 20. As a team, Phoenix wasn't able to shoot well last night. They had a rough 38-77 shooting from the field. Los Angeles, on the other hand, went 53-85 shooting from the field as a team.

They've played against each other twice this season and the Clippers have won both games. Their next match against each other will be on April 9, 2024, when the Suns will try and get a win and even the season series.

Kevin Durant meant no "ill will" in his comments about his former teammate

Former teammate of Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, is about to return to the court soon. Although no details have been reported yet, many are expecting his return after he was reinstated. When the initial report of Green's 12-game suspension came out for hitting Jusuf Nurkic, Durant was asked about it.

The 2014 MVP said that Green acted differently when they were teammates and hoped the forward would get the help he needed. This didn't go well with the Golden State Warriors forward and he recently shared it on his podcast.

Durant decided to clear the air regarding his comments about Green.

"I'm glad he's back. I'm glad he can move past that. Draymond is an incredible teammate. He got his times where he loses temper, but everybody has those times and I'm sure they all [are] happy to have him back. But I didn't mean no ill will by what I said," Durant said (via CBS News).

The next match between the Suns and the Warriors will be on Feb. 10, 2024.

