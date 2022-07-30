“Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life” - Charles Barkley turns down LIV Golf opportunity, says he wants to stay with Turner for the rest of his career

It was recently reported that Charles Barkley was being courted by LIV Golf to become an analyst. The upstart golf tour has acquired a number of popular personalities to further its brand, and Barkley had become its latest target.

After numerous efforts to land Barkley, the Hall of Famer recently announced that he is staying with "Inside the NBA." In an interview with the New York Post, Barkley said:

"In my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — it is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

The NBA legend has built a reputation as one of the top figures in the sport of basketball. On the court, Barkley was known for his charismatic personality as well as his impressive talent. After an illustrious pro career, Barkley went on to become a star as an analyst for TNT's "Inside the NBA."

The show has become a staple in the world of professional basketball, and Barkley has been one of its most popular figures.

He will return to 'Inside the NBA' on TNT.



"I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career." Charles Barkley has ended discussions with LIV Golf, per @nypost

Charles Barkley announces he's staying with TNT

The recent speculation surrounding the LIV Golf tour courting Charles Barkley had sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world. Barkley has been one of the foundational pieces for TNT's "Inside the NBA" and would have become a difficult piece to replace.

However, Barkley announced he is staying with Turner for the "rest of his TV career." The announcement will put basketball fans at ease, as "Inside the NBA" is be one of the most popular shows in the world of professional basketball.

Barkley has three years and $30M remaining on his TNT contract, but plans to stay with the network long-term.



Barkley has three years and $30M remaining on his TNT contract, but plans to stay with the network long-term.

Barkley is set to have three years and $30 million remaining on his contract with Turner Sports. For now, fans can rest easy knowing that one of the sport's top personalities and analysts isn't going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

Barkley has teamed with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith to form one of the top NBA analyst groups in history.

Barkley, the No. 5 pick in the star-studded 1984 draft, was the 1992-93 MVP and an 11-time All-Star in 16 seasons. He is a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. "The Round Mound of Rebound" starred at Auburn University.

