“Tweakin his height for peak performance” - Jaden McDaniels recording abrupt growth spurt has NBA fans reacting hilariously

Jaden McDaniels has apparently gone through a growth spurt during the summer and is now measured at 6-foot-11.

He is one of the most promising players on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster and is a huge fan favorite. He was previously listed at 6-foot-9, and his alleged 2-inch growth might do wonders for his game.

McDaniels was a big target during trade deadline season. He was reportedly targeted by several teams, but the Timberwolves were not interested in parting ways with him. He is a vital cog in the team's system and the focal point of the defense. The team is pretty reliant on his growth as they push to make a deep playoff run next season.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Summer buzz: hearing that Jaden McDaniels is measuring at 6-foot-11 at his latest workouts. 22 years old and still growing.

As Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported, McDaniels is now listed at 6-foot-11, and fans are going berserk over this news.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Of course the official measurements will come this fall, so we will see how that lines up with measurements not taken by the league. But he is growing, so that’s fun

Fans on social media were quick to react to his alleged growth spurt. Many compared the increase to NBA 2K, where a user can change a player's height.

reG @KingReg__ @TheDunkCentral @JonKrawczynski Dude been inside the my player editor tweakin his height for peak performance

Jazz For 3 @JazzForThree @TheDunkCentral @JonKrawczynski someone tell him to stop using edit player

Zach @IWZ__22 @TheDunkCentral @JonKrawczynski Damn bro added some inches

Beau Beyer @beau_beyer @TheDunkCentral @JonKrawczynski The league is in shambles

Sabrina @sabrinaalurenee



I’ll take “he’s going to be a problem” for $500 Jon. I’ll take “he’s going to be a problem” for $500 Jon. twitter.com/jonkrawczynski…

Many have predicted a massive leap in his defensive prowess, with some suggesting a potential DPOY campaign next season. He received the second-most votes amongst forwards who weren't selected in the All-Defensive Teams last season. He wasn't in the DPOY discussion, but several analysts have pointed out that he might enter that conversation next year if he continues his stellar defense.

NBA University @NBA_University Jaden McDaniels absolutely sending jumpers is one of my favorite themes of this season. Incredible combination of skill, athleticism, and effort to get a hand on some of these pic.twitter.com/WAyWSOtLiT

One fan tweeted:

"DPOY, bookmark it"

While another said:

"The Minnesota Timberwolves might have a 7 foot wing defensive stopper, in Jaden McDaniels."

The Cooler @The__Cooler The Minnesota Timberwolves might have a 7 foot wing defensive stopper, in Jaden McDaniels. The Minnesota Timberwolves might have a 7 foot wing defensive stopper, in Jaden McDaniels. twitter.com/JonKrawczynski…

One fan suggested he might win the Most Improved Player award:

Several Minnesota fans heard the news and instantly demanded that the franchise extends his contract. Jaden McDaniels signed a four-year $10.09 million deal in 2020, and the Timberwolves picked up their team options for 2022-23 and 2023-24. He is now up for a four-year $100 million extension that would align his salary with some other young rising stars in the league like Jalen Brunson, Anfernee Simons, and John Collins.

Jaden McDaniels' improvement is huge for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves contests a three-point attempt by Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

Jaden McDaniels is now considered one of the key players on the Minnesota Timberwolves and not just a role player for Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. He is just 22 years old and already a fan favorite, as his hustle and hard work on the court show his dedication. He is a defensive pest and one of the top defenders in the wing position.

This makes his height increase an even bigger deal. Anthony Edwards once said:

"They got KD (Kevin Durant) but we got Jaden McDaniels."

He is also one of the team's best three-point shooters, shooting at nearly a 40% clip from downtown. McDaniels' alleged increased height might make his jumper more lethal.

Timberwolves Clips @WolvesClips Jaden McDaniels catch-and-shoot 3, that height + release point is so hard to guard when Jaden is hitting shots pic.twitter.com/am3lnGxmCO

Many fans have suggested that he is one of the perfect fits for this team, and the franchise needs to focus on his development more. McDaniels is already generating future All-Star buzz. One wouldn't be surprised if he makes the team eventually.

NBA Expert. @WhatSeperatesU @TheDunkCentral @JonKrawczynski Trade kat and build around edwards and him

Jaden McDaniels was the 8th-most efficient player in the league in terms of cuts to the basket at 78.7%. He is improving his offensive bag every season and consistently growing on that side of the court as well.

NBA University @NBA_University



Want to see him explore more shot creation opportunities. 7ft wingspan, high release, and sneaky nice handle—offensive game has room for major growth. He’s only 22 Jaden McDaniels shot 53.8% on turn-around fadeaways on limited volume this season & looked pretty smooth doing it…Want to see him explore more shot creation opportunities. 7ft wingspan, high release, and sneaky nice handle—offensive game has room for major growth. He’s only 22 pic.twitter.com/5vktggM6rF

