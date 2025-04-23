  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Twerking and grifting for fouls is clutch now": NBA fans at odds as Jalen Brunson wins 'Clutch Player of the Year' honor

"Twerking and grifting for fouls is clutch now": NBA fans at odds as Jalen Brunson wins 'Clutch Player of the Year' honor

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 23, 2025 23:28 GMT
Fans react to Jalen Brunson winning the Clutch Player of the Year award (Image Source: Imagn)
Fans react to Jalen Brunson winning the Clutch Player of the Year award (Image Source: Imagn)

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks was named the 2025 Kia Clutch Player of the Year on Wednesday. He beat finalists Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Ad

According to StatMuse, Brunson was first in the league in points per game and field goals in clutch situations. The star guard was second in points and on clutch free throws. Lastly, the 6-foot-1 guard finished third in assists during clutch situations.

Brunson was the first Eastern Conference player to win the award. The first two winners have been star point guards in the West: Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and De'Aaron Fox, who played for the Sacramento Kings when he won the award.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After winning the award, however, fans revealed their thoughts about Brunson. Here are some of what the fans said.

"Twerking and grifting for fouls is clutch now, alright officer brunson lol," a fan said.
Ad
"That’s crazy. Maybe flop of the year," another fan said.
"Foul bait player of the year," one fan commented.

Other fans mentioned players whom they thought deserved the award more than Jalen Brunson.

"THEY KEEP DISRESPECTING GOAT CURRY," a fan said.
Ad
"Another award lebron was robbed from whts new," another fan commented.
"Flop player of the year. Ant better," one fan said.

Jalen Brunson explains how he became clutch

Jalen Brunson is one of the best stars in the NBA. The Knicks have relied on him the entire 2024-25 season, and he's led them to the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.

Ad

In clutch situations, the Knicks usually turn to Brunson as he's often composed and focused.

When he was given the award by the TNT crew (Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal), Johnson asked the two-time All-Star if he was born a clutch player.

In response, Brunson said that he needed to develop his ability to be a dependable star player during some of the game's most crucial moments. According to the New York franchise star, he first became aware of it in high school and got better over time.

Ad
Ad

He also said that scoring isn't the only aspect that's considered to be clutch in some cases. Brunson said that doing anything to help the team win the game is what's important.

Jalen Brunson played his third season with the Knicks and averaged 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. In the postseason, the former Villanova star and his team have a tough task of playing a best-of-seven series against the Detroit Pistons.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications