"Twerking and grifting for fouls is clutch now": NBA fans at odds as Jalen Brunson wins 'Clutch Player of the Year' honor

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks was named the 2025 Kia Clutch Player of the Year on Wednesday. He beat finalists Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
According to StatMuse, Brunson was first in the league in points per game and field goals in clutch situations. The star guard was second in points and on clutch free throws. Lastly, the 6-foot-1 guard finished third in assists during clutch situations.
Brunson was the first Eastern Conference player to win the award. The first two winners have been star point guards in the West: Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and De'Aaron Fox, who played for the Sacramento Kings when he won the award.
After winning the award, however, fans revealed their thoughts about Brunson. Here are some of what the fans said.
"Twerking and grifting for fouls is clutch now, alright officer brunson lol," a fan said.
"That’s crazy. Maybe flop of the year," another fan said.
"Foul bait player of the year," one fan commented.
Other fans mentioned players whom they thought deserved the award more than Jalen Brunson.
"THEY KEEP DISRESPECTING GOAT CURRY," a fan said.
"Another award lebron was robbed from whts new," another fan commented.
"Flop player of the year. Ant better," one fan said.
Jalen Brunson explains how he became clutch
Jalen Brunson is one of the best stars in the NBA. The Knicks have relied on him the entire 2024-25 season, and he's led them to the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
In clutch situations, the Knicks usually turn to Brunson as he's often composed and focused.
When he was given the award by the TNT crew (Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal), Johnson asked the two-time All-Star if he was born a clutch player.
In response, Brunson said that he needed to develop his ability to be a dependable star player during some of the game's most crucial moments. According to the New York franchise star, he first became aware of it in high school and got better over time.
He also said that scoring isn't the only aspect that's considered to be clutch in some cases. Brunson said that doing anything to help the team win the game is what's important.
Jalen Brunson played his third season with the Knicks and averaged 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. In the postseason, the former Villanova star and his team have a tough task of playing a best-of-seven series against the Detroit Pistons.
