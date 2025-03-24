Twitch streamer Flight vows to get Kyrie Irving jersey after receiving major props from Mavericks star

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving acknowledged Twitch streamer and YouTuber FlightReacts' basketball abilities. The nine-time All-Star's kind words led Flight to pledge to support Irving and get himself into peak physical shape.

Flight is best known for his reactions to NBA highlights and video games. However, he has also been working on his own game, taking on fellow streamers/YouTubers.

On Sunday, Flight reacted to a clip of Irving on a Twitch stream analyzing his one-on-one matchup against RayAsianBoy. In a heartfelt moment, the 2016 NBA champion commended Flight on his improvement.

"Flight, you've gotten so much better, though. I'm so proud of you, bro," Irving said.

Irving's comment elicited an ecstatic response from Flight, leaving him in apparent disbelief for the next few minutes.

"Bro, thank you, Kyrie. Bro, thank you," Flight said. "Bro, let's go! Let's go! ... Yo, this is so motivational and inspirational. Bro, thanks, Kyrie."

The outgoing online personality proceeded to vow to purchase multiple No. 11 Irving jerseys.

"Right off the bat, yo, I've gotta get like three Kyrie jerseys," Flight said. "No bulls**t, I've gotta get like three Kyrie jerseys, man. I've gotta do it, man."

Flight added that Irving's praise will motivate him to take his fitness routine to the next level to enhance his basketball skills.

"Now, from here on out, we're getting in the gym five days a week, bro," Flight said. "Five days a week of gym or cardio, bro. There's no excuses, man. We're having a full-fledged six-to-eight-pack by the summer. ... Bro, we're really getting a final-form athletic build by the summer."

Irving is out for the season and likely most of next season after suffering a torn left ACL on March 3. The three-time All-NBA selectee's absence has coincided with the Mavericks (34-37) slipping out of a postseason spot.

However, it appears Flight will be among Irving's biggest supporters upon his eventual return, presumably late in the 2025-26 campaign.

Flight on his longstanding fandom of Kyrie Irving

While Flight committed to buying three Kyrie Irving jerseys on Sunday, he later indicated that he's rooted for Irving since before his 14-year NBA career.

"I literally remember watching Kyrie on a school's PC, bro, before he was even in the NBA," Flight said. "Ballislife highlights and all of that s**t, bro. Bro, who would've known 10 to 15 years later, reacting to them ones, dawg."

It's unclear why Flight doesn't already own an Irving jersey if he is a longtime fan. Nevertheless, the streamer appeared to cherish a memorable moment as one of his childhood heroes reacted to his highlights.

