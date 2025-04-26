Twitch streamer RaKai burning Tylil's LeBron James jersey has fans upset: "Burning a Bron jersey at this time in life needa be a suspension"

Twitch streamer RaKai might have just crossed the line after he burned a LeBron James jersey belonging to fellow streamer Tylil. A clip of the incident was posted on Instagram and it shows RaKai breaking the glass frame that the jersey was held in before setting it on fire.

The incident was witnessed by other people, including social media personality Kai Cenat. To make matters worse, the jersey was allegedly one that the LA Lakers star wore in a game.

Several people who saw the clip lamented the defilement of a highly valued collector's item.

"Nah burning a Bron jersey at this time in life needa be a suspension," one fan said.

"Not my glorious king jersey 💔💔💔," another commented.

"Actually not even funny that better be a replica," one person said.

Fans react to burning of LeBron James' jersey (Photo credits: @raphousetv/Instagram)

Meanwhile, some fans doubted whether it was an authentic game-worn jersey.

"That's most definitely fake," one person said.

"Staged that's probably not even the real jersey," another person commented.

"That little a** jersey couldn't be worn by LeBron," someone chimed in.

Fans react to burning of James' jersey (Photo credits: @raphousetv/Instagram)

RaKai is known on Twitch as "2xRaKai." He has over 820,000 followers, which he has amassed mainly from doing "IRL" and "Just Chatting" streams.

Meanwhile, Tylil goes by "Thetylilshow" on Twitch. He has over 530,000 followers and just like RaKai, he mainly streams on the "IRL" and "Just Chatting" categories.

Kai Cenat picks IShowSpeed over LeBron James

Kai Cenat has steadily grown his following through his Twitch streams and has become a prominent social media personality. His status earned him an appearance on GQ Sports, where he took part in a game of "This or That."

The very first thing that he was asked was whether he'd pick LeBron James or fellow internet personality IShowSpeed. After thinking about it briefly, he gave his rather controversial answer.

"I'mma say Speed," Cenat said. "Speed my dog."

Interestingly, the next choice was between Speed and former Golden State Warriors champion Leandro Barbosa. This time, he chose Barbosa over speed.

Barbosa eventually lost his spot to Spider-Man. Cenat would choose Spider-Man over Death Note and chopped cheese sandwiches. Spider-Man would eventually be eliminated in favor of New York City, which survived to the end of the game.

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest Twitch streamers with over 17 million followers on the platform. IShowSpeed shares his content on YouTube, where he has over 39 million subscribers.

