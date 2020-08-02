Oklahoma City Thunder absolutely annihilated the Utah Jazz in a one-sided affair. Young gun Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points and veteran point guard Chris Paul added 18 points and 7 assists for Billy Donovan's men. Utah Jazz, on the other hand, struggled to score on the night and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell finished with a team-high 13 points.

Thunder are clamping the Jazz so hard that Jazz front office is calling the Orlando office to see if they’re breaking social distance protocol. — Shai Gilgod-Alexander (@Jhickness9) August 1, 2020

Jazz: OKC’s defense is killing us. We’ll score when Lu Dort goes to the bench.



Thunder: pic.twitter.com/UkqbmFdkZH — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) August 1, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder strangled the Utah Jazz offence

The Oklahoma City Thunder played some impeccable defense against the Utah Jazz. The perimeter defence stood out, as the Utah Jazz struggled to make field goals. Scoring guards Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson finished with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Utah Jazz's misery was evident in the fact that Mitchell was their top scorer. The Utah Jazz looked short on ideas in the half court as the Oklahoma City Thunder did well on their individual defensive assignments. Apart from scoring woes, lack of creativity also led to the downfall of this star studded Utah Jazz side. Needless to say, head coach Quin Snyder will be looking to make major adjustments for their next game.

Thunder and Jazz players, coaches and staff all kneel during the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/R10xXZ44M1 — Erik Horne (@ErikkHorne) August 1, 2020

Lakers assistant coach Miles Simon is here for Thunder-Jazz, getting in a little scouting even though the Lakers play a game in about five hours vs. TOR. Another example of the flex staffing happening in Orlando, with traveling party members pitching in w/ extra duties — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 1, 2020

The 3 guard lineup does it again for OKC Thunder

Head coach Billy Donovan has relied on a 3 guard lineup of starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul coupled with bench option Dennis Schroeder. This trio has come in clutch for the Oklahoma City Thunder in majority of their clashes this NBA season. Tonight was another instance, as all three finished with double digit points and Gilgeous-Alexander also ended the game with 6 assists.

Advertisement

Power forward Danilo Gallinari had a useful contribution in the win by scoring 15 points. Dependable centre Steven Adams also played a huge role in the victory by scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder play their next game against a strong Denver Nuggets team which will pose a bigger threat as compared to the Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic looked in fine nick in their first game and OKC Thunder head coach Billy Donovan will be relying on Steven Adams to stop him from wreaking havoc.

The Utah Jazz on the other hand play their next game against the number 1 seed in the western conference, the LA Lakers. The LA Lakers defeated the LA Clippers in their first game since the restart. The Utah Jazz will have to play their best game to compete with the LA Lakers who boast of a line up filled with superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Also read: Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Prediction and Match Preview - 3rd August 2020

.@CP3's son checking in from the virtual fan section to catch his pops 😃 pic.twitter.com/OBSLhj6OMw — ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2020

Chris Paul in the first half:

14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Shot 4-5 inside the arc, made his only 3PT attempt, and 3/3 at the line. Thunder lead Jazz by 24 — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) August 1, 2020

Thunder unleashing 4 months of pent up energy on Jazz ⚡️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ad6P6o0ltz — Logan Meyer (@Logmey92) August 1, 2020

If the Jazz can’t score 38 points in the 4th quarter. The Thunder will become the first defense in 10 games in the bubble league to hold an opponent under 100 points. — Shai Gilgod-Alexander (@Jhickness9) August 1, 2020

Just a total beat down by the Thunder on both ends.



The Thunder defense has been so impressive — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) August 1, 2020

Thunder are making it rain on the jazz 💦 — NBA All Access (@nballaccess) August 1, 2020

Me watching the Jazz get absolutely roasted by the Thunder pic.twitter.com/8lK8bmC40y — Glizzander Holyfield (@SnottieDrippen) August 1, 2020

The Thunder are currently beating the Jazz in their first game of the NBA restart. The Jazz beat the bulls in game 1 of the 1998 nba finals. Therefore, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander > Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/GUFkmcONKG — 🌩danny🌩 (@thunderfandan) August 1, 2020

Also read: Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Match Preview - 3rd August 2020