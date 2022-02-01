"Two of my fav players in that sport" - LeBron James reacts to a video of Odell Beckham Jr. consoling Deebo Samuel after LA Rams' win over the 49ers

LeBron James continues to show his passion for the NFL. The LA Lakers superstar forward has remained passionate about football throughout his NBA career. James recently took to social media to show his respect for two of the NFL's brightest stars.

After the NFC Championship Game between the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers, a clip showing Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. giving words of encouragement to 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel went viral. The showdown was hard-fought, going down to the wire with the Rams pulling out a 20-17 victory Sunday night.

James commented on the clip on Instagram, showing appreciation for both players:

"Two of my fav players in that sport!!! Love"

LeBron James showing appreciation to Odell Beckham Jr. and Deebo Samuel

Odell Beckham Jr., right, and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James

The exchange between Odell Beckham Jr. and Deebo Samuel was a featured on a clip that excited fans after the dramatic finish between the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham has steadily found himself in the spotlight, especially after an ugly departure from the Cleveland Browns. Many around the NFL thought Beckham was viewed as a potential locker room "cancer" due to his antics on the field.

LeBron James, a well-known NFL fan, has maintained a close relationship with Beckham over the years. He was also vocal when the Rams signed the talented wide receiver during the second half of the season.

Samuel had a breakout season for the San Francisco 49ers. The third-year player had career highs in receiving yards (1,405) and touchdowns (six). Samuel has emerged as a rising talent at wide receiver, while Beckham has been a superstar for some time. After the tough loss to the Rams, Samuel was visibly frustrated.

Jordan Heck @JordanHeckFF cool moment between OBJ and Deebo Samuel cool moment between OBJ and Deebo Samuel https://t.co/4L1N83VuyZ

The exchange between the two players showed the mutual respect the two have. It also went a long way toward showing Beckham has taken steps toward becoming a more respected teammate and player across the NFL.

The sporting world continues to buzz about the moment as they are known as some of the most competitive players at their position. It got the attention of LA Lakers forward LeBron James as well, who called Samuel and Beckham "two of my fav players in the sport."

The two played in the powerful Southeastern Conference. Beckham played at Louisiana State University, and Samuels played at South Carolina.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein