“Two powerful Black men getting in a room together and talking” - Carmelo Anthony suggests Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James should have a peace-making conversation

Carmelo Anthony believes LA Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James should sit down and talk about their issues with each other. Abdul-Jabbar criticized LeBron in an interview with ESPN on Sunday, saying the 37-year-old should be embarrassed about some of the things he has done off the court.

"Some of the things he's done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see," Abdul-Jabbar said to ESPN. "Some of the great things that he's done, he's standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he's committed himself to a different take on everything. It's hard to figure out where he's standing. You've got to check him out every time."

Abdul-Jabbar highlighted some of the great things LeBron James has done in the past, referring to the King sending 'LeBron James' I Promise' School kids to a college program for free. However, he continued to be critical of James' other actions, saying:

"I admire the things that he's done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That's amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I'm not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn't -- you know, some of the things he's done, he should be embarrassed about. That's just where I'm coming from."

LA Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony was asked by ESPN's Dave McMenamin if he would facilitate a peacemaking conversation between LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to which he replied saying that the two should have a conversation behind closed doors about their issues.

"Two powerful Black men getting in the room together and talking and speaking and putting things on the table, however anybody feels," said Anthony (h/t Michael Corvo).

Carmelo continued:

"In our community, we need those tough conversations, we need those uncomfortable conversations. So if Kareem wants to sit down and talk, if Bron want to sit down and talk, I think that's a conversation that needs to be had. I don't think we need Kareem lashing out at Bron, and you haven't seen Bron say anything about Kareem.... Again, it's behind closed doors. Let's talk about what's the issue. We're both Black men. I think that would be a powerful conversation."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar clarifies his comments on LeBron James

This is the third time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been critical of LeBron James over the last few months. The first instance was back in December when Abdul-Jabbar was left unimpressed with James dancing and celebrating during the LA Lakers-Indiana Pacers game. The Lakers legend said James' actions were "childish" and "disrespectful" towards the other team.

Later that month, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once again criticized the four-time MVP for sharing the 3-Spider-Men meme on his social media as a way to ask his followers and fans for the difference between cold, flu and COVID. Kareem wasn't impressed with LeBron for not understanding the difference between the three illnesses, despite the information being made available through the press.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp LeBron posted this Spider-Man meme on IG.



Thoughts? 🧐 LeBron posted this Spider-Man meme on IG.Thoughts? 🧐 https://t.co/d1d1xE3ID4

Following his latest comments, the NBA's all-time leading scorer decided to take to Twitter to clarify his remarks against LeBron James. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he still admires the four-time NBA champion, and that his comments were blown out of proportion.

"Today a reporter asked me a question about Lebron James and I regret my off-handed response which has been blown out of proportion. For years I’ve expressed my deep admiration and respect for LeBron as a community leader and athlete. That hasn’t changed and never will. -@kaj33," tweeted Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar @kaj33 twitter.com/latimessports/… L.A. Times Sports @latimessports Exclusive: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar elaborates on comments he made about LeBron James latimes.com/sports/lakers/… Exclusive: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar elaborates on comments he made about LeBron James latimes.com/sports/lakers/… Today a reporter asked me a question about Lebron James and I regret my off-handed response which has been blown out of proportion. For years I’ve expressed my deep admiration and respect for LeBron as a community leader and athlete. That hasn’t changed and never will. - @kaj33 Today a reporter asked me a question about Lebron James and I regret my off-handed response which has been blown out of proportion. For years I’ve expressed my deep admiration and respect for LeBron as a community leader and athlete. That hasn’t changed and never will. -@kaj33 twitter.com/latimessports/…

It will be interesting to see what LeBron James has to say about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's remarks. He has refrained from responding to KAJ's previous criticisms, so as Carmelo Anthony mentioned, all signs point towards the two 75th Anniversary members resolving their problems behind closed doors.

