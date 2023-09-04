Ty Lue gives crucial update about $352,000,000 injury-riddled stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s availability leading up to training camp 

LA Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George endured another injury-riddled season for the franchise in 2022-23. Leonard played 52 games, while George appeared in 56.

The former managed to get to the playoffs and play a couple of games before being shut down before Game 3 of the Clippers' first-round series against the Suns. Meanwhile, George suffered a knee sprain after landing badly during a regular season game against the Thunder on March 21. He never returned to play another game.

Both players were under heavy scrutiny for not staying healthy throughout the year. With them entering the offseason injured, there are doubts about their availability for the initial weeks of the new season.

However, Clippers head coach Ty Lue recently gave a positive update about his co-stars during an appearance on "#thisleague UNCUT" podcast, saying:

"Yeah, they'll be 100% come training camp. You know, they're both on track to be 100% by the time training camp starts, and that's what we need."

Lue admitted the team's misfortunes, citing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's injuries, admitting that's stopped the Clippers from hitting their ceiling.

"Our two best players haven't finished the season together in the last three years, and that's been tough on us," said Lue. "So, (just) doing what we can to make sure our guys are healthy."

Lue claimed the Clippers will do right by the players by putting them first and preserving them while also looking to "respect" the regular season. The end goal for the team remains to see Leonard and George finish the year healthy, which is pivotal to their shot at a deep playoff push.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard could potentially be in final year of their combined $352,000,000 deal

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard signed deals with $172.2 million each during 2021. They enter the third year of their respective contracts this season, which could be their last. George and Leonard have player options worth $48.7 million in 2024-25.

They could decline that to become unrestricted free agents. However, that depends on several factors. Their availability and team performance next season could have severe implications. Both stars have struggled with injuries. That might force LA to offer them a shorter deal, which isn't that lucrative annually.

However, it's unknown if Leonard and George will be willing to settle. They are 32 and 33, respectively, making this their last chance to secure a max deal. In hindsight, this couldn't just be a pivotal season for them but the franchise's future, too.

The Clippers may be considering this as a make-or-break season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, depending on the results they can yield.

