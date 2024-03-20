Ty Lue and NBA reporter go back and forth in teams 'flipping switch' debate

Ty Lue and the LA Clippers have been inconsistent since the All-Star break, going 6-8. A Clippers beat writer recently asked Lue if he believes in teams "flipping the switch" when needed. The one-time NBA champion coach even got into a friendly debate about it with another reporter.

Tomer Azarly asked Lue if the Clippers could "flip the switch" during the final stretch of the regular season. They would need all the momentum they can get, especially if they want to get past teams like the New Orleans Pelicans or Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

"I don't know," Lue said. "It's my first time having this team, but I've seen teams flip the switch before. A lot of times actually. I've been a part of a lot of teams that can flip the switch and be great when the postseason comes."

Ty Lue was then cut off by a well-known and well-respected reporter, who personally knows the LA Clippers coach, as per Tomer Azarly. The reporter went back and forth with Lue about playing with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, as well as his time coaching LeBron James.

Shaq and Kobe led the LA Lakers to three straight championships from 2000 to 2002. They were able to flip the switch, especially during their first run against the Portland Trail Blazers, when they went down big in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

The Lakers duo also flipped the switch in 2002 when their backs were against the wall against the formidable Sacramento Kings. As for LeBron James, he willed the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA championship by erasing a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

Can Ty Lue's Clippers flip the switch?

The LA Clippers have too many great players for the team not to flip the switch. Kawhi Leonard has two NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVPs and is capable of turning the switch in the postseason as long as he remains healthy.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are former NBA MVPs. They can certainly flip the switch, especially in the final stretch of the regular season. It's the playoffs where they need to turn it up a notch. Harden has got a reputation in the playoffs, but he's an all-time great.

Paul George is a multi-time All-Star who has dubbed himself "Playoff P." He's one of the best players of his generation, so Ty Lue can certainly help him, Leonard, Westbrook and Harden to "flip their switch." They just need to stay healthy to make it happen.

