Tyler Herro gaining interest from Raptors suggest they could be a fulcrum for Damian Lillard multi-team deal

Tyler Herro could be headed to Toronto Raptors if the latest reports are to be believed. As negotiations continue to take place between the Portland Trail Blazers and other teams around the league, Herro's name has been a staple of negotiations.

From the sounds of things, while Damian Lillard wants to go to Miami Heat, the Trail Blazers aren't interested in a package surrounding Tyler Herro in return. As a result, the franchise has been looking for a third team to help facilitate a deal that lands Lillard in his preferred destination of Miami.

Although the Trail Blazers front office has indicated that they're in no rush to figure out a deal, HoopsHype is reporting that the Raptors are now entering the mix. With the team reportedly interested in acquiring Tyler Herro, it sounds as though Lillard could land in Miami, and the Heat star landing in Toronto.

As a result, the Trail Blazers would likely wind up acquiring players and assets from either the Raptors, or both the Raptors and Miami.

“The Toronto Raptors can also be added to the list of teams that have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring Herro as part of multi-team trade talks between the Blazers and Heat involving Lillard, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Timeline of a potential Tyler Herro trade to Toronto

Currently, NBA teams and front offices are navigating their way through free agency, signing players and making trades in anticipation of the season. With things set to tip off in October, it's no secret that teams are eager to get rosters in order before training camp starts.

With that in mind, Damian Lillard and his team have made it clear to other franchises around the league that he only wants to play in Miami. Should any other team wind up making a deal for Lillard, it sounds as though he simply won't report to training camp.

Despite that, the Portland Trail Blazers have shown no signs of being in a rush. As GM Joe Cronin stated recently, even if it takes months for a trade to be finalized, that's fine with him.

“I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time," said Cronin. "They’ve not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control. I think that’s how my approach has been with this and will be with this."

Cronin added:

"We’re going to be patient, we’re going to do what’s best for our team, we’re going to see how this lands. And if this takes months, it takes months.”

Whether a deal to send Tyler Herro to Toronto winds up happening before the season, or early on in the season, only time will tell.

