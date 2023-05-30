Tyler Herro Injury Update: Heat star says he is ruled out of Game 7 of NBA Eastern Conference finals

The Miami Heat will not have Tyler Herro on the court tonight as they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Herro has been out due to a broken ring finger and middle finger in his shooting hand, which caused him to miss the majority of the Heat's playoff run.

Herro has onle played in one game in the postseason for Miami, which was in Game 1 in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year injured his hand after diving for a loose ball and injured his hand through the process.

Ahead of Game 7 in their conference finals rematch against the Celtics, the Heat's sharpshooter confirmed that he will be sitting out.

"I am not playing tonight," Herro confirmed.

"I am not playing tonight," Herro confirmed.

Due to his injury, many players have had chances to step up and take most of Herro's on-court responsibilities. This has given players like Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin to get more touches in Miami's offensive schemes. The 6-foot-5 guard finished the season averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while making 37.8% of his three-pointers.

The Heat have lost three straight games against the Celtics after having a 3-0 advantage. Tonight, they'll have a chance to make history by becoming only the second eighth-seeded team to make it to the NBA Finals.

Boston will have a crack at making history as well if they win tonight. They'll be the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Playoffs.

Tyler Herro could miss out on the NBA Finals if the Heat win in Game 7

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

Tyler Herro is ah huge part of the Heat's offense since they drafted him in 2019. His ability to score is valuable, which is why having him on the sidelines have hurt them on the offensive end. As he recovers from the hand injury he suffered against the Bucks, recent updates have shown that it'll take a while for the young star to make a full recovery.

"He's not even close, guys,” Manso said. “I know it’s great to see him with his cast off, it’s great to see him kind of dribbling. We were out there the other day, he was dribbling, shooting left handed. I mean, Tyler’s got a long way to go. He’s still got to strengthen that hand now that it’s out of the cast, start shooting with it, get in the conditioning."

The Rally @TheRally







@BrookeFletcher | @RIP_JEP | @Russ_Dorsey1 | @BallyHEAT "He's not even close guys... Tyler's got a long way to go. He's still got to strengthen that hand now that it's out of the cast." @WillManso updates us on Tyler Herro's hand injury and his estimated return. "He's not even close guys... Tyler's got a long way to go. He's still got to strengthen that hand now that it's out of the cast." @WillManso updates us on Tyler Herro's hand injury and his estimated return.@BrookeFletcher | @RIP_JEP | @Russ_Dorsey1 | @BallyHEAT https://t.co/JDir3j9eDX

"To do that in realistically what, two weeks before these finals, if they get to the finals? I mean, the finals start June 1st. So, Tyler’s not gonna be ready for that, and to throw him into a Game 4 and say, ‘Hey Tyler come off the bench for eight (to) nine minutes,’ I don’t see that happening.”

