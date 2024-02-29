Tyler Herro Injury Update: Latest on Miami Heat guard's status against Denver Nuggets (February 29)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro continues to be on the team's injury report with the questionable tag for the Heat's inaugural season matchup against defending champs Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

The Heat succeeded in back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers without Tyler, extending their win streak to five games.

Miami has recorded an offensive rating of 117.4 along with a defensive rating of 107.1, resulting in a net rating of +10.3, registering shooting percentage of 48.3%, including a 3-point shooting of 33.3%.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Herro injury update

Herro's participation in the upcoming game is uncertain, as the team is monitoring his condition on a daily basis. An update on his status will be provided after the morning shoot-around, indicating the team's cautious approach to handling his availability.

An MRI revealed no structural damage to Herro's hyperextended left knee, suggesting that the shooting guard is expected to return to action soon.

Expand Tweet

Along with Tyler, Orlando Robinson (back), Kevin Love (heel), Josh Richardson (shoulder), Thomas Bryant (suspended) and Dru Smith (knee) are listed on the injury report.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

He participated in just 36 of the Miami Heat's 58 contests before the All-Star intermission due to various health setbacks.

He missed a significant part of November with an ankle ailment. He was sidelined by a shoulder problem and migraines, causing him to miss an additional two games after making a comeback.

During a critical juncture of the Pelicans game on Feb. 23, Tyler Herro encountered an unfortunate incident. While trying to find an opening as he advanced the ball upcourt amidst heavy defensive pressure, he slipped.

That resulted in his left knee hyperextending as he lost control of the ball. He immediately grabbed his knee in distress and stayed down on, clearly in discomfort.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets?

The rematch of the 2022-23 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will be nationally aired on TNT and is included in the NBA's eight-game slate, featuring as one of the marquee matchups.

It will also be available for live-streaming on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access and can be purchased as a subscription.

The game is set to tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver.