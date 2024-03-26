Tyler Herro Injury Update: Will Heat star suit up tonight vs Warriors? (March 26)

Tyler Herro's injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of the Miami Heat's home game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Herro has missed the last 15 games for Miami. He's played only 36 games this year, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 43.7%, including 39.9% from 3.

Herro was crucial for Miami in its previous matchup against the Warriors at Chase Center on Dec. 28. He led the Heat to a 114-102 win, tallying a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds, shooting 55.6%, including 3 of 7 from deep.

The Heat's offense has looked clunky in Herro's absence.

Tyler Herro Injury Update: Will Heat star play tonight vs. Warriors?

Herro will not play on Tuesday night against the Warriors. As per Miami's injury report, the former 6th Man of the Year is ruled out. It will be Herro's 16th consecutive missed game. The Heat are 20-15 in Herro's absence this season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Patty Mills and Delon Wright will likely get significant playing time in Herro's absence.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Herro will miss his 16th consecutive game on Tuesday with a right foot medial tendinitis. In his last game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23, Herro initially sustained a knee injury. Herro could have returned Mar. 10 against the Washington Wizards, but he suffered a foot ailment, which prolonged his absence.

When will Tyler Herro return?

Tyler Herro is close to making his return from injury. The Heat star's next chance to play could be against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. It was reported on Mar. 16 that Herro had received a platelet-rich plasma injection. His re-evaluation date was set for one to two weeks. As per that timetable, Herro could return in the next week.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat?

Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Bay Area will broadcast the Golden State Warriors-Miami Heat game. Fans outside local regions can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET at Kaseya Center, the Heat's home court.

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will be the marquee stars in this game.

The Warriors enter this contest as the 10th seed in the West with a 36-34 record, while the Heat are 39-32, sixth in the East.

