Tyler Herro's beau, Katya Elise Henry seen styling $1,495 Valentino Leather bag

Tyler Herro is not only a rising star in the NBA, but also a loving boyfriend to his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry. The Miami Heat guard recently showed his affection for the fitness model by preparing breakfast in bed for her. Henry shared a video of the sweet gesture on her Instagram story, captioning it “served in bed too” with a heart emoji.

Henry, who has around 7.8 million followers on Instagram, is known for her fashion sense. She often posts pictures and videos of herself wearing various outfits, accessories, and bags. One of her latest posts featured her rocking a $1,495 Valentino leather bag, which caught the attention of fans and got 50k likes within hours of posting.

The bag, which is part of the Valentino Rockstud collection, is made of red leather and has gold-tone metal studs. It has a flap closure, a detachable chain strap, and a logo plaque on the front. The bag can be worn as a crossbody, a shoulder bag, or a clutch, depending on the occasion.

Tyler Herro began dating Katya Elise Henry during the pandemic

Tyler Herro began dating Katya Elise Henry in 2020 during the NBA's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their love story began on social media when Herro publicly courted the fitness guru and the pair exchanged brief messages on Twitter before meeting in real life.

The couple's relationship began to appear serious when Henry posted endearing messages and hints about their romance. He eventually solidified it with a video posted on Instagram, affirming their status as a couple. The couple has two children together, Zya and Harlem. In a recent Instagram story, Katya shared the struggle of motherhood and joked about taking birth control.

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry are one of the hottest couples in the NBA right now and are active on social media. Whether it’s by cooking breakfast, buying expensive bags, or simply cuddling on the couch, they always find ways to make each other happy.