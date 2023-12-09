Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry often shares images of her personal life with her social media followers. On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared an image of herself in an outfit, where she flashes her Rolex and Valentino Garavani bag. It also appears that her outfit is quite expensive as well.

According to 1st Dibs, the Valentino Garavani bag is worth $2,082, while the Rolex is worth $4,500, per Bling Bros Jewelry. Katya Elise Henry and Tyler Herro have two kids together, while Elise Henry is a fitness model and personal trainer.

Tyler Herro still recovering from ankle injury; no official return timetable

Tyler Herro remains out with a right ankle sprain he sustained a month ago. Herro suffered a Grade 2 sprain and was expected to be re-evaluated in late November. However, he is still not medically cleared to make his return to the Miami lineup.

"Right when it happened I felt it, Herro said after suffering the injury," via ESPN." And I kind of knew mentally, I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. And I'm like, 'Yeah, that will be it.' You know, it's unfortunate, but I'm just going to continue to work hard. I've been through this injury stuff before. I'm just going to keep working."

The Heat have managed to overcome the absence of their sharpshooter, but they have recently struggled with six losses in their last 10 games. Thus, Miami is ninth in the East standings with 12 wins and 10 losses.

After failing to score more than 100 points for a fifth time this season, the Heat want to have Herro back as soon as possible to have an extra weapon on offense. Herro has missed the last 14 games, while fellow star Bam Adebayo is out as well with a hip injury.

"We were playing at an all-NBA level, we were gonna make all-NBA. Trying to get back on the court ASAP... because when I get back, we’re going to need that same (expletive)," Herro recently said, via Sports Illustrated.

Appearing in just eight games this season, Tyler Herro has averages of 22.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.6 apg, on 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in consecutive years (2022, 2023) and playing in the NBA Finals last season, the Heat want to have another deep playoff run and another shot at the title.

Miami will look to get back on track on Monday when they visit Charlotte to play the struggling Hornets (7-13).