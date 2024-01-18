Tyreek Hill claiming 'I'm Kevin Durant' about shocking Dolphins stats ticks off NBA fans: "Durant shows up in big moments"

Before getting injured, Tyreek Hill was in the midst of a historic season for a wide receiver. The former Super Bowl champion recently caught hate from NBA fans after comparing himself to a current superstar.

A post started making its way around Twitter breaking down the Miami Dolphins' success this season when Hill plays well. After coming across the post, the All-Pro WR commented calling himself Kevin Durant. NBA fans did not like this comparison, and were quick to clap back at the NFL star.

Tyreek Hill made this comparison because of what people are trying to imply with this thread. Mainly, that he needed other superstars to win at the highest level. While he was having an MVP-level season this year, the playoff success was absent.

This type of criticism is also thrown at Kevin Durant. He won the two rings of his career while playing alongside Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. He's continued to play at a high level since departing in 2019, but hasn't had similar success on the games biggest stage.

Also, both of these players former teams went on to win another championship without them. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, while the Warriors won another NBA title in 2022.

Tyreek Hill was flirting with NFL history this season

Aside from comparing himself to Kevin Durant, Tyreek Hill had a chance to make history this year. No wide receiver has ever won MVP before, and at one point, the Miami Dolphins star looked like he could be the first.

In total, Hill finished with 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, it was his start to the year that was turning heads all around the NFL.

Hill kicked off the season in incredible fashion, notching 215 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the LA Chargers. Two weeks later, he racked up 157 yards against the Denver Broncos.

Early in the season, Tyreek Hill looked on his way to becoming the first receiver ever with a 2,000+ yard season. That said, everything went downhill in the final weeks of the season.

Through the first 12 weeks of the year, Hill had eight 100+ yard games. Following Week 12, he'd have zero. He had 61 yards in Week 13, and then was out of action the following week.

In the final three games of the season, Hill never had more than 99 yards. The Dolphins struggled greatly in this stretch, finishing the year with a 2-3 record.

Despite everything he did for the Dolphins this season, Hill still finds himself catching hate on social media. This might also be why he brought up the KD comparison, as the Phoenix Suns star also has more than his fair share of critics.

