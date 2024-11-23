Tyrese Haliburton admires "friend" Caitlin Clark for seamlessly handling the spotlight

The growing friendship between Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark is already one of the biggest feel-good stories in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers star added another layer to their deep bond with earnest praise for the Iowa star.

In a video on X, formerly known as "Twitter", Haliburton, like every other Pacers player, was asked about his favorite athlete. After some contemplation, Haliburton chose Clark:

"The one that comes to mind is Caitlin Clark. She is a good friend, and she handles all this media stuff really well. Her name is constantly put in things she has nothing to do with and she is constantly used as propaganda for many people and she just handles it really well.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[She] doesn't say much, just plays basketball. I don't know if I would be able to do, that If I was put in her position. So, I admire that about her."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

In the past few months, Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark have struck a strong friendship. The Pacers guard and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, have become close with Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. During the Indiana Pacers Media Day, Haliburton also revealed that the four also share a group chat.

Caitlin Clark attends Butler Bulldogs game with Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, along with Indiana Pacers players Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, were at the Hinkle Fieldhouse for the game between the Butler Bulldogs and Western Michigan Broncos. Haliburton was also joined by his girlfriend, Jade Jones.

Clark donned a black and gray jacket paired with black joggers for the occasion. On the other hand, Haliburton rocked a baby-blue hoodie and black joggers.

Butler Basketball tweeted a few pictures of the athletes, alongside the caption:

"Indy basketball royalty in the building."

Expand Tweet

The group was there to support Clark's boyfriend, who also has ties to Indiana basketball. McCaffery, a former assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers, played College Basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he met Clark. The couple began dating in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback