Tyrese Haliburton channels KG: "Give me the ball, we're gonna score!" rising star demands the spotlight

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have been one of the NBA’s top stories this season. Haliburton has led Indiana to the league’s top-ranked offense while playing at a superstar level. According to the fourth-year guard, the Pacers’ success can be attributed to his assertive, fast-paced playmaking.

During a recent appearance on “KG Certified,” Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett asked Haliburton whether the Pacers’ elite offense fuels their defense.

The All-Star touched on how Indiana doesn’t have top-tier defensive personnel. So, according to Haliburton, the team compensates by consistently pushing the ball up the floor in transition after missed shots and stoppages in play.

“I mean, sometimes we ain’t getting stops. So, our best defense is like, ‘We gotta get out and run,’” Haliburton said.

He added that he is always demanding the ball from his teammates to ensure that the Pacers’ offense is operating at peak efficiency.

“So, when you score, a dude’s falling out of bounds or crying to the ref, I’m like, ‘Give me the ball, let’s go. We’re gonna score right back!’” Haliburton said.

“That’s the way we approach it, and like anybody else, when your offense is clicking, it’s empowering to your defense.”

(4:50 mark below)

The Pacers’ offensive approach has paid off big time thus far. Entering Wednesday, Indiana ranks first in offensive rating at 123.5, well above the second-ranked Philadelphia 76ers (121.3). Meanwhile, the Pacers (13-8) are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton deserves to be in MVP conversation following NBA In-Season Tournament run

Tyrese Haliburton came up big in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, leading the Pacers to the tournament’s finals on Saturday. Indiana ultimately came up short, falling 123-109. However, Haliburton was still able to make a name for himself on the national stage.

According to Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Haliburton’s In-Season Tournament success should help thrust him into the MVP conversation.

“Tyrese Haliburton is now a name that everyone knows, and he's going to be in the conversation for a lot of things from All-Star to All-NBA to MVP, based on not just this tournament but what he's been doing in every single game this year,” Carlisle said.

In the latest edition of NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder, Haliburton ranked sixth. However, if the Pacers’ success continues, perhaps the star point guard will be able to enter into the top five.

Through 20 games, Haliburton is averaging 26.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.8 3-pointers per game on 52.3% shooting.

