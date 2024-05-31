Tyrese Haliburton enjoys relaxing boat ride with girlfriend Jade Jones and friends after playoff exit

The Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton were swept by the Boston Celtics in the final round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, Haliburton and company certainly exceeded expectations this NBA season, and the Pacers' guard kicked off a well-deserved holiday after a tiring season. He was joined by his friends and his girlfriend for a relaxing boat ride.

Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones posted a video of her boyfriend enjoying the boat ride on her social media. Posting the video on her Instagram story, she captioned:

“Summer in full send.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyrese Haliburton enjoying boat ride [Pic credit: Jade Jones IG handle]

The Indiana Pacers' star was rocking a grey hoodie and paired it with a printed short.

Trending

Jones and Haliburton have been together since they were in college. They started dating at Iowa State University, where Haliburton played basketball while Jade was a cheerleader.

They started dating in 2019, a year before he was drafted by the Sacramento Kings. The Kings selected Haliburton 12th overall in the first round and his girlfriend Jade Jones accompanied him on draft night for support.

The Pacers, behind Haliburton, didn’t end the regular season as a team with a high chance to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks to reach the Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years. Haliburton did not play the last two games for the Pacers with an injury.

Tyrese Haliburton speaks on his frustration with injury

Perhaps the story about the Indiana Pacers vs the Boston Celtics ECF would've been different if Haliburton played in the last two games. Haliburton missed Game 3 and Game 4 with the hamstring injury and the Pacers lost both.

After being swept in the series, the Pacers guard said that he wanted to play in Game 3 despite not being cleared by the team’s doctor. However, according to the two-time All-Star, the Pacers and his agent asked him not to play to avoid any serious injury in the future.

Amidst the frustrating injury struggle that Haliburton went through, he learned something about being healthy during the playoffs.

“I've understood more than anything is that usually in the playoffs, the healthier team wins,” Haliburton told Dustin Dopirak of Indianapolis Star.

The Pacers and Haliburton have been at the profitable end of such situations in the playoffs this season, except when it came to the Celtics in the final round.

The Pacers played the Bucks, who had both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard injured in the series. They also played against the New York Knicks in the second round, a team with its best players not playing because of injury.

Now, for the team and Haliburton, it is time to heal and enjoy the offseason.