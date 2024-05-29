"We're just getting started"- Jade Jones hypes boyfriend Tyrese Haliburton after remarkable 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 season of Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers ended in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Following the loss against the Celtics (102-105), Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones shared an Instagram story of the Pacers on an arena screen.

The photo featured Haliburton, Pascal Siakim and Myles Turner along with the words, "Eastern Conference Finals." She hyped up the Pacers after their loss with a caption in her story that said:

"And we're just getting started!!! We'll be back next year!"

The Pacers had an incredible season this year. They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to the conference finals. They had a 47-35 record in the regular season and qualified for the playoffs without having to compete in the Play-In tournament.

They faced a Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the playoffs, winning the series 4-2. In the conference semifinals, a tough opponent awaited them in the form of the New York Knicks. After a couple of hard-fought games, they pulled through the semi 4-3.

Their journey ultimately came to an end as they were swept by the Celtics in the conference finals.

Jade Jones showers love on Tyrese Haliburton's $40 million All-NBA honor

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced their All-NBA franchise team. It included Tyrese Haliburton, Reggie Miller, Metta World Peace, Jermaine O'Neal, Paul George and Victor Bladipo. Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, took to Twitter to shower love on her boyfriend and express her thoughts on his achievement.

She posted an Instagram story sharing the Pacers' post and wrote a message as the caption.

"So Proud."

Haliburton will receive a $40 million bonus for it. The rookie extension contract that he signed with the Pacers included a clause that dictated a certain condition for a raise. If Haliburton made any of the All-NBA teams, he would receive a $40 million raise.

Despite nursing an injury that sidelined him for 10 games, Tyrese Haliburton was named to the All-NBA first and second teams, thus increasing his contract value from $205 million to $245 million.