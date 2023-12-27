Tyrese Haliburton heats up pre-game style with £1300 Luxe Prada Turtleneck

The Indiana Pacers have had a decent start to the 2023-24 NBA season, winning 14 of their 27 games and placing 3rd in the Central Division. Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers' point guard, has been a key player for the team, averaging 24.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 12.1 assists per game.

Haliburton's impressive performance was instrumental in the Pacers' recent victory over the Houston Rockets, where he scored 33 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds.

However, besides his on-court dazzle, the player Haliburton took the glitter off-court as well. Dressed in a £1300 Luxe Prada Turtleneck, he rocked the pre-game in style.

Tyrese Haliburton rocking Prada Turtleneck

Tyrese Haliburton, who was drafted 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2020, has been a standout player since his college basketball days for the Iowa State Cyclones.

His draft experience was an interesting one, with the Golden State Warriors passing on him despite having the second overall pick. However, Haliburton has proven his worth, evolving from an All-Star-caliber player to an MVP candidate.

Indiana Pacers holds Huston Rockets for 123-117

In a thrilling encounter, the Indiana Pacers managed to hold off the Houston Rockets with a final score of 123-117. The game was a showcase of skill and strategy, with Haliburton leading the Pacers with 33 points and 10 assists. His go-ahead 3-pointer with just a minute left on the clock was a game-changer, securing the win for his team.

The Pacers' victory was not just about individual brilliance, but also about team strategy. They managed to go on a late run, overcoming the Rockets' strong performance from the distance. This win marks Indiana's eighth straight victory over Houston, demonstrating their dominance in this particular matchup².

Despite the loss, the Rockets put up a strong fight. The game was closely contested, with both teams showcasing their strengths. However, the Pacers' late surge proved too much for the Rockets to handle.

This game served as a reminder of the intense competition in the NBA and the fine margins that can decide the outcome of a match.