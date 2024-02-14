Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: Indiana Pacers All-Star's status vs Toronto Raptors (February 14)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will continue to be on the injury report with a questionable tag ahead of the matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Haliburton partook in the Pacers' previous game against the Charlotte Hornets, a 111-102 loss on Monday. After he played more games, the team extended his minutes slightly, as he was up to 34 in his last outing.

Haliburton ended the night against Charlotte with a subpar 13 points, six rebounds and 12 assists on an underwhelming shooting efficiency at 33.3%, going 5-of-15, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. His performance could be hindered due to injury management, as he's yet to recover fully.

Tyrese Haliburton injury update

Haliburton is listed as questionable for the Pacers' rematch with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday due to the management of his left hamstring strain.

Despite not experiencing any clear setbacks with his hamstring and participating in the team's last eight games, the Pacers could opt to rest him on Wednesday for maintenance reasons.

The decision comes just before a hectic All-Star break for the star point guard and the Pacers, who are set to host the weekend's events. The Pacers are expected to finalize Haliburton's availability for Wednesday's game after the morning shootaround. He has not been cleared to play at the time of writing.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton sustained his hamstring strain in the Boston Celtics game on Jan. 8, when he attempted to blow past Derrick White on a drive.

However, Kristaps Porzingis' late help recovery made Haliburton halt his drive when he couldn't control his momentum, leading to an inadvertently split. Haliburton had to be helped off the court, as he could not put weight on his legs and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

He has missed 13 games this season and has reportedly dealt with other injuries, like ankle and knee woes.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Haliburton has played the Raptors eight times, with the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers, going 3-5.

He has averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists against them, a slight dip from his career averages in points (17.2), which could be attributed to the Raptors' disruptive length and athleticism on the perimeter.

In his last outing against the Raptors, Haliburton notched up a double-double with 33 points and 16 assists. He also grabbed three rebounds and a block on 12-of-22 shooting (54.5%), including 5-of-10 from the 3-point area.

