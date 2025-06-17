Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Massive trouble for Pacers as Rick Carlisle reveals star point guard's status for Game 6

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle delivered a concerning injury update on Tyrese Haliburton following the team’s 120-109 loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 5 on Monday. Haliburton appeared visibly limited, clearly affected by the lingering right calf injury he suffered earlier in the series.

After a rough Game 5 performance, where he shot six bricks and missed all his field goal attempts, Carlisle acknowledged that Haliburton is not at full strength. Despite the setback, the coach expressed confidence in his availability moving forward, stating that he does not anticipate Haliburton missing any time.

"He's not at 100%," Carlisle said of Haliburton. "But I don't think he's gonna miss the next game. There's a lot of guys in this series that aren't"

Tyrese Haliburton briefly exited Monday’s Game 5 against the Thunder after appearing to aggravate his right calf injury during a drive to the basket. He headed to the locker room but didn’t remain sidelined for long, returning shortly after to rejoin the action.

The Pacers’ point guard has been battling persistent right calf tightness since Game 2 of the NBA Finals. His discomfort was evident earlier in the series as he was seen limping out of the media room following Indiana’s Game 2 loss to Oklahoma.

Shams Charania on Tyrese Haliburton's injury

Senior NBA insider Shams Charania provided an update on Tyrese Haliburton’s health during the halftime show of Game 5. He revealed that the Pacers’ point guard is dealing with calf tightness in the same leg where he recently experienced ankle soreness.

Haliburton’s lack of full fitness clearly affected his performance on Monday as he managed just four points while going 0-for-6 from the field in 34 minutes. The former Sacramento Kings standout will now have two days to rest and recover before Game 6, scheduled for Thursday, in hopes of returning closer to his peak form.

