Tyrese Haliburton issues cheeky 4-word suspicion as GF Jade Jones' crushes boyfriend trivia at famous NBA game

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, joined the popular boyfriend trivia game on Tuesday. The Walcott Elementary School teacher gave answers with unerring confidence except for two. Jones wobbled a bit when the host asked about Haliburton’s cousins in the NBA and her boyfriend’s true age.
Jones answered that the Indiana Pacers star is technically six years old because he was born on February 29, 2000. Haliburton, who was out of video range during the interview, wrote on Instagram:
“Age answer was suspect”
After the game, Haliburton joined Jones and gave a more detailed response to his age, which he said was six and a quarter. Still, had the NBA star not been too technical, Jones would have gotten a perfect score.
Jade Jones wasn’t too sure about Tyrese Haliburton’s cousins in the NBA but eventually named Eddie Jones and Jalen Suggs. She spent a few uncertain moments about Jones but had complete confidence she was right about Suggs.
Jones could have answered in less than 20 seconds the rest of the questions. She knew who drafted Haliburton, college jersey number, shoe brand, All-Star selections and how far the Pacers lasted in the playoffs last year.
Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, is ready for the playoffs
Behind Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference roughly three weeks before the end of the regular season. They finished the campaign with a 50-32 record and held off the Milwaukee Bucks, who the Pacers will host in the first round.
Jones wrote “Not done yet” in an Instagram story when Haliburton’s team reached the half-century mark in wins. Last year, she was a fixture in Pacers games, particularly in Indiana. Expect nothing to change as the Pacers try to get over the hump after losing 0-4 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Count on Jones to crush boyfriend trivia questions again, especially if it comes to playoff basketball.
